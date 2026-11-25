MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- British home improvement retailer Kingfisher has raised its full year profit forecast after reporting stronger third quarter sales, supported by improved trading in the United Kingdom, Poland and Iberia.

The company, which owns B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama and Brico Dépôt, said its underlying like for like sales increased 0.8% during the quarter ended October 31, 2026. The performance was supported by higher customer transactions and continued growth in its trade and online businesses.

Background

Kingfisher operates home improvement and building materials retail businesses across several European markets. Its performance is closely linked to household spending, housing activity, renovation demand and consumer confidence.

The retailer has been working to strengthen its digital sales channels and increase its presence among professional trade customers. Its Screwfix business has been an important contributor to growth, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

The latest update comes as European retailers continue to navigate differences in consumer demand, inflation and household spending across national markets.

Key Developments

Kingfisher reported total third quarter sales of approximately £3.26 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% at constant exchange rates.

Like for like sales rose 2.4% in the UK and Ireland and 2.1% in Poland. Iberia recorded stronger growth of 6.6%, while France remained weaker, with like for like sales declining 2.8%.

Screwfix and Poland were among the strongest contributors to the group's performance. The company also reported continued progress in its trade, e-commerce and marketplace operations.

E-commerce sales increased 15% excluding Screwfix, while marketplace gross merchandise value grew 36% to £170 million.

Following the trading update, Kingfisher raised its full year adjusted profit before tax forecast to a range of £610 million to £640 million, compared with its previous guidance of £595 million to £635 million.

The retailer also increased its free cash flow forecast to between £490 million and £520 million.

Industry Implications

The updated outlook suggests that parts of the European home improvement market are demonstrating resilience despite uneven consumer conditions.

Kingfisher's results also underline the growing importance of digital sales and professional trade customers in the retail sector. Businesses that combine physical stores with online marketplaces and specialised trade services may be better positioned to respond to changing customer preferences.

However, differences between individual markets remain important. The weakness reported in France indicates that recovery across Europe is not uniform.

What's Next

Investors will monitor Kingfisher's progress against its revised profit and cash flow forecasts, particularly during the final quarter of its financial year. Sales trends in France and the continued performance of Screwfix will be important indicators of the company's ability to sustain its improved outlook.