MENAFN - Asia Times) In April, Japan sent combat troops to the Philippines for the Balikatan exercises, the first on Philippine soil since World War II. It marked a concrete step for two US allies to work more closely together, and a useful place to start in judging this year's talk of a“middle power moment.”

The Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index gives a cool verdict on the relevance of the moment. In January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told the World Economic Forum that the rules-based order had ruptured, and urged middle powers to build flexible, issue-based coalitions rather than rely on the superpowers.

Eleven months later, Lowy finds the moment remains largely rhetorical, with little action to match the talk and a regional balance that is still“markedly bipolar.”

That verdict is easy to read as a sign that middle powers are stalling. A closer look shows that middle-power activity in 2026 ran along two separate tracks. US allies built real defense ties among themselves, while Southeast Asia's non-aligned states held their capability and lost diplomatic voice.

Lowy was looking for a coherent bloc of middle powers able to displace the US. Carney has advocated for something looser, and so far it's come mainly from US allies rather than from across the divide between allies and non-aligned states.

The Index's numbers move less than the headlines suggest. The big mover is at the top. The US recorded the largest drop in the Index, and its lead over China is down to 5.3 points. Lowy ties this mainly to the war with Iran, which began in February and drained US long-range missile stocks and diplomatic standing.

Below the superpowers, change was marginal: Japan, Australia and South Korea slipped slightly, and Southeast Asia's middle powers each moved by 0.2 points or less. India, classed as a major power at 40.5 points, sits a tier above the middle powers.

Three features of the Index are worth noting. Scores are relative: Lowy's distance-to-frontier method places each country against the best and worst performers, meaning a middle power can slip because others have moved.