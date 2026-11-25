MENAFN - Asia Times) The commotion around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ouster and reinstatement, the central role of Nvidia in the US-China AI competition, and the US economy's reliance on the AI boom might leave you asking: What's so special about Nvidia's chips?

The answer comes down to graphics processing units, or GPUs, and how far they've come from their humble beginnings as sidekicks to computers' main chips: central processing units, or CPUs.

GPUs now power the most visible advances in generative artificial intelligence, but they began as modestly priced add-on cards for video games and video rendering.

As a researcher of high-performance computing and computer processors, I see three factors that explain how GPUs have become so important to the modern economy and how Nvidia became their dominant supplier: software that made GPUs useful beyond graphics, a research breakthrough that showed what they could do for AI, and a global commercial and political race to build ever-larger AI models.

GPUs vs. CPUs

The CPU is built to handle a wide variety of complicated tasks quickly, a few at a time. In contrast, a GPU typically operates on simpler mathematical tasks, such as multiplying two sets of numbers, but it can perform many of these simpler operations in parallel.

A GPU's design turns out to be ideal for AI. Training a neural network, the kind of AI model behind today's chatbots and image generators, comes down mostly to multiplying enormous grids of numbers, over and over. Today's top AI GPUs can perform more than a quadrillion, or thousand trillion, of these operations every second.