MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Khmara briefed Stoere on the battlefield situation, the main security threats, and Ukraine's efforts to counter them.

He stressed that Russian ballistic missile strikes remained a key challenge and emphasized the need to supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles to defend against these weapons.

Another challenge, the minister said, was jet-powered drones.

“As aviation is currently one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered drones, it is important for us to expand our fleet of combat aircraft. Ukraine needs at least 40 additional aircraft,” Khmara said.

Both sides also discussed ways for Norway to support Ukraine's air capabilities, focusing on supplying aircraft with munitions.

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The meeting also addressed the critical importance of strengthening Ukraine's drone advantage on the battlefield. This will require increased production and procurement of drones of all types.

“It is important to direct our partners' assistance toward Ukraine's most pressing needs – drones and air defense. High-quality support helps us hold the front line and protect the lives of our people. I thank Norway for its readiness to provide assistance that delivers results and meets the actual needs of the frontline,” Khmara said.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry / Facebook