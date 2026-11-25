Russia To Step Up Influence Operations Against Western Countries Expert
“Yes, absolutely. We can expect the intensification of Russian disinformation operations targeting Canada and other Western countries,” Kolga said.Read also: Expert: Russia's main propaganda goal in Canada is to undermine support for Ukraine
According to him, there are“examples where anti-immigration narratives have been amplified in Canada.”
“These efforts are very similar to the information operations Russia used during recent protests in France. We're seeing similar narratives being introduced and amplified by RT and associated accounts here in Canada. So yes, I would absolutely predict that Russia will intensify its operations targeting Canada,” the expert said.
Photo: Marcus Kolga / Facebook
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