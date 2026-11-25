Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border, Arrests Suspect
AMMAN, Nov. 25 (Petra) – Border guards thwarted an infiltration attempt along the northern frontier on Tuesday evening, apprehending a suspect who tried to cross into the Kingdom illegally, the Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army said Wednesday.
Troops in the Northern Military Region spotted the individual attempting the breach, intervened under standard rules of engagement, and took him into custody before handing him over to the relevant authorities for legal action.
The military reaffirmed that it continues to deploy its full capabilities to secure Jordan's borders and counter smuggling and infiltration attempts in defense of the Kingdom's security and sovereignty.
//Petra// AA
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