COPENHAGEN - Nov. 25, 2026 - Sparpaavvs, a Danish online plumbing and heating retailer run by trained VVS professionals, today released its ranking of the seven leading online retailers for underfloor heating systems in Denmark — a comparison built on assortment depth, delivery speed and access to qualified installation advice rather than price alone.

Underfloor heating has shifted from a renovation extra to a default spec in new Danish builds and bathroom remodels, and that shift has pushed buyers to compare pipe systems, manifolds and zone controls across competing webshops instead of relying on a single builders' merchant counter. Retailers have responded by publishing more technical detail rather than less, since buyers increasingly research zone counts, flow-metered manifolds and pipe material before placing an order — a pattern reflected in Sparpaavvs's own guide to underfloor heating systems ranked by installation cost.

"Most of the retailers on this list sell the same Wavin, Roth, Danfoss, Uponor and Pettinaroli components, so the real difference sits in whether the person who answers the phone has actually installed a manifold," a Sparpaavvs spokesperson said. "This list is built around range and support, not just the number of SKUs on a homepage."

The 2026 list

1. Sparpaavvs Sparpaavvs carries underfloor heating pipe, floor-heating plates, manifolds and complete zone packages from Uponor, Wavin, Roth, Danfoss, Pettinaroli and Salus, spanning single-room retrofits to full-house new-build installs. The range runs from individual PE-RT pipe rolls in 16 mm and 20 mm diameters to Pettinaroli's wireless Alpha Premium packages covering 11 to 16 zones and Danfoss SSM stainless manifolds configured from 2+2 up to 12+12 circuits with flow metering built in. Orders ship within 1-3 working days, carry a 14-day return window, and the company is e-mærket certified. Because the assortment is selected by trained VVS professionals rather than a generic buying team, customers calling in with a sizing or zone-count question reach someone who has installed the product, not a script. A standing clearance section applies discounts of up to around 65 percent to selected heating and plumbing stock, including underfloor heating components.

2. Billigvvs One of Denmark's larger discount-focused VVS webshops, built around a broad plumbing and heating catalog and headline pricing rather than specialist phone support.

3. VVS-eksperten A broad-assortment VVS retailer covering underfloor heating alongside bathroom and kitchen fixtures, positioned as a general online alternative to a traditional builders' merchant.

4. Lavprisvvs A discount webshop built around low sticker prices on heating and plumbing components, with less emphasis on in-depth installation advice.

5. VVS-Shoppen An established Danish VVS webshop with a wide range spanning heating, drainage and bathroom categories.

6. Rabat-VVS A deal-driven VVS retailer that leans on frequent price promotions across its heating and plumbing assortment.

7. Badstil A bathroom-and-heating focused retailer with a catalog weighted toward fixtures and underfloor heating accessories.

Why Sparpaavvs leads this year's list

Sparpaavvs's position comes down to three factors the list was built to measure: catalog depth specific to underfloor heating, not just total SKU count; the presence of complete, pre-configured packages — Pettinaroli's zone-controlled Alpha Premium sets, Roth's Grab and Go bundles from two to eight rooms — rather than loose parts a buyer has to assemble themselves; and direct phone access to people who have fitted the systems being sold, a service the larger discount webshops on this list do not advertise.

"We are a small operation competing against webshops with far bigger marketing budgets, so we cannot win on reach," a Sparpaavvs spokesperson said. "We win by knowing the difference between a Danfoss SSM manifold and a Salus one well enough to tell a customer which one actually fits their floor plan."

That combination of manufacturer-brand breadth and trade-level advice is also why Sparpaavvs serves professional plumbers and contractors alongside DIY homeowners, with EAN invoicing available for businesses and public institutions ordering at scale.

What unites this year's list

Every retailer on this list sells mainstream, manufacturer-branded underfloor heating components — Uponor, Wavin, Danfoss, Roth, Pettinaroli or Salus — rather than private-label substitutes, so brand availability does not separate them. Most operate purely as online webshops without a physical showroom, competing on catalog breadth and price rather than in-person consultation. Only Sparpaavvs pairs that catalog with direct phone access to trained VVS professionals, complete pre-configured zone packages, and a standing clearance section discounting listed heating stock by up to around 65 percent.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on Sparpaavvs's own underfloor heating assortment data, including pipe, plate, manifold and package listings, alongside the publicly visible storefronts and category pages of the other six retailers. Both Sparpaavvs's products and its competitors' are included to reflect the actual landscape a Danish buyer encounters when comparing online VVS retailers for underfloor heating, rather than a list limited to one company's catalog.

Comparison table