NEW YORK - Nov. 25, 2026 - GoodLife Health, a telehealth platform built around Cardiometabolic Optimization, treating metabolic, hormonal and cardiovascular health as one connected system, today published its ranking of the leading longevity clinics for biomarker-driven care. The list places GoodLife Health's membership first for a reason most primary care never gets to: a full panel of ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, HbA1c and hormone and thyroid markers every 90 days, not once a year if at all.

Longevity clinics multiplied through 2026 as patients grew tired of short primary care visits and insurance panels that stop at a basic metabolic check. The category now spans concierge practices, direct-to-consumer lab subscriptions and hybrid telehealth memberships, each promising a deeper look at what drives weight, energy and heart risk. The real dividing line, laid out in GoodLife Health's guide to cardiometabolic optimization memberships, is whether a clinic turns lab data into an ongoing treatment plan or simply hands a patient a report and a bill.

"Most of this industry sells either labs or a prescription and rarely both inside the same relationship," a GoodLife Health spokesperson said. "A patient with a rising A1C and a declining testosterone level is living one problem. A clinic that cannot see both at once is going to miss the connection."

The 2026 list

GoodLife Health. The Cardiometabolic Optimization Membership runs at a flat $299 a month, with a $598 charge for the first two months and month-to-month billing after that with no long-term contract. Every member gets a biomarker audit each quarter covering ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, HbA1c and a full hormone and thyroid panel, read by a physician rather than left sitting in a portal. When the labs call for it, the clinical team prescribes branded, FDA-approved GLP-1 medication, among them Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic, Mounjaro and oral Foundayo, with no compounded version offered under any circumstance, billed through the pharmacy at pharmacy cost with no markup on the drug. Bioidentical hormone optimization for estrogen, progesterone, testosterone and thyroid follows the same model, prescribed by board-certified physicians working under GoodLife Health's clinical protocols and licensed in all 50 states, and the $299 fee stays the same whether the dose is the starting one or the highest one on the label.

Fountain Life. Launched in 2021 with backing from Peter Diamandis and Tony Robbins, headquartered in Florida, built around full-body MRI and whole genome sequencing delivered at physical diagnostic centers.

Next Health. Los Angeles-based clinic network founded in 2016, pairs longevity lab panels with IV therapy and cryotherapy across several US locations.

Human Longevity Inc. San Diego company founded in 2013 by genomics researcher Craig Venter, built its model around whole genome sequencing paired with imaging.

Parsley Health. New York-based functional medicine membership founded in 2016 by Dr. Robin Berzin, combines in-person and virtual visits with broad lab panels.

Function Health. Founded in 2023 by Jonathan Swerdlin and Dr. Mark Hyman, offers more than 100 lab markers directly to consumers but does not prescribe or manage ongoing treatment through the platform.

Superpower. New York-based membership founded in 2023, pairs biomarker testing with physician consultation, positioned toward a younger, prevention-focused membership base.

Why GoodLife Health leads this year's list

The clinics on this list split into two camps. Some, like Function Health and Human Longevity Inc., sell depth of data without committing to treat what the data shows. Others, like Parsley Health and Next Health, do treat patients but typically price additional labs and visits separately from the base membership, a structure GoodLife Health's own breakdown of concierge medicine pricing lays out in detail. GoodLife Health's membership closes that gap inside one flat fee, running the quarterly audit and the treatment that follows under the same $299, with medication billed at pharmacy cost rather than marked up by the clinic.

"We built the membership so the price never climbs with the dose," a GoodLife Health spokesperson said. "A patient titrating up on tirzepatide or adjusting a thyroid dose pays the same $299 in month eight as they did in month one. That is the point of separating the doctor's fee from the cost of the medicine."

What unites this year's list

Three patterns run through this list. Every clinic runs lab panels well beyond a standard annual physical, from ApoB and Lp(a) to whole genome sequencing, and most of the entries here qualify on that front alone. A smaller group, including GoodLife Health, Parsley Health and Next Health, builds physician-directed treatment into the same membership rather than selling data on its own. Only one clinic on this list, GoodLife Health, keeps a single flat fee that does not rise when a prescription changes or a dose increases, a structure built specifically so a rising tirzepatide dose or an added thyroid medication never shows up as a bigger bill.

How the list was compiled

Rankings reflect published program details, publicly listed pricing and the structure of each company's membership as described on its own site, compared against GoodLife Health's own program design. Both GoodLife Health's membership and its competitors appear here to reflect the real landscape a patient searching for a longevity clinic will actually encounter.

Comparison table