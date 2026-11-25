MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 9:10 am - Five-Seater Li Auto L8 on sale at AVTODOM Li Auto Altufyevo now

The five-seater hybrid crossover the Li Auto L8 has gone on sale and is now available at the AVTODOM Li Auto Altufyevo dealership. This new addition to the Li Auto lineup follows the flagship Li L9. It is offered in two trim levels Ultra and Livis with pricing starting at 10 390 000 rubles and 11 690 000 rubles respectively.

The Li Auto L8 is comparable to the six-seater L9 featuring a wheelbase of 3045 mm, a length of 5135 mm, a width of 2000 mm and a height of 1800 mm in terms of dimensions. The trunk offers 820 liters of space which expands to 2388 liters when the second-row seatbacks are folded down. A key interior highlight is the inclusion of four seats equipped with a Zero-Gravity mode a feature standard on both the Ultra and Livis versions. The Magic Carpet seat adjustment mechanism designed for passenger comfort simultaneously repositions the backrest and headrest. The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather and include heating, ventilation and massage functions. Additionally, second-row passengers benefit from oversized folding tables, power-operated sunshades and USB-C ports with a power output of up to 67W.

Both L8 models are equipped with a third-generation range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) powertrain in which the internal combustion engine serves exclusively to generate electricity. The vehicles feature dual electric motors: a 145 kW motor at the front and a 275 kW motor at the rear delivering a combined output of 420 kW (571 hp) and 710 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.8 seconds. Both versions of the L8 crossover are fitted with a 72.7 kWh lithium-ion battery from CATL which supports 5C ultra-fast charging. The electric-only range is 353 km (WLTC cycle) while the total range with a full tank reaches 1385 km. The vehicle also supports a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function capable of powering external electrical devices with an output of up to 3.5 kW.

A key technical innovation in the L8 is its all-wheel steering system which utilizes a steer-by-wire setup and rear-wheel steering resulting in a minimum turning radius of just 5.1 meters impressive given the vehicle's length of over five meters. The L8 Ultra trim comes with a third-generation Magic Carpet air suspension system featuring adaptive CDC (Continuous Damping Control) shock absorbers. The Livis trim features a more sophisticated chassis with an active suspension system based on an 800-volt electrical architecture each wheel is equipped with an independent electro-hydraulic pump allowing for active control of the vehicle body's vertical movement.

The digital platform inside the L8 features a 29-inch panoramic 6K-resolution screen along with a separate 21-inch 4K display for second-row passengers. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8797 Elite processor is powered by the multimedia system. The Pristine Halo Theater audio system consists of 27 speakers, including four Livis Pods spatial audio units integrated into the headrests, with a total system output reaching 4720 watts. The vehicle is fully adapted for the Russian market. It includes a CCS2 charging port, a Russian-language interface and mobile app and integrated Yandex services such as Yandex Maps, Music, Video (featuring content from Kinopoisk) and Yandex Refueling. The vehicle comes with a 3-year or 100 000 km warranty while the traction battery is covered for 8 years or 160 000 km.

"The Li Auto brand is known for its innovative approach to high-tech vehicle equipment. We believe the new five-seater hybrid crossover the Li Auto L8 will appeal to those who value comfort, striking design and ease of use. The L8 remains agile even in city driving despite its impressive dimensions. We invite everyone to discover this new model and book a test drive," – Zaur Tsokholov, Director of the Avtodom Altufyevo division commented.