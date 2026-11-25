MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 9:13 am - With growing requirements for ERP integration, automated document exchange, trading partner connectivity, and transaction monitoring, choosing the right EDI provider has become an important business decision.

As businesses prepare for 2027, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) continues to play an essential role in automating business transactions, improving supply chain efficiency, and connecting companies with retailers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics partners.

With growing requirements for ERP integration, automated document exchange, trading partner connectivity, and transaction monitoring, choosing the right EDI provider has become an important business decision.

Here are six EDI providers to consider in 2027, offering different solutions for businesses across various industries.

1. Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is an established EDI solutions provider with more than 35 years of experience helping businesses automate transactions and streamline supply chain operations. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the company offers managed EDI services, trading partner integration, document mapping, implementation, testing, and 24/7 technical support.

Infocon Systems connects businesses with major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Target, Costco, and Home Depot. Its integration capabilities support ERP, WMS, accounting, and eCommerce platforms such as NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, and Shopify. With flexible solutions for different industries and business requirements, Infocon Systems helps companies simplify EDI processes, reduce manual work, and improve transaction accuracy.

2. SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce provides cloud-based EDI and supply chain solutions, with a strong focus on retail trading partner connectivity, supplier compliance, fulfillment, and order management.

3. TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce offers managed EDI, B2B integration, and supply chain solutions. Its platform connects businesses with trading partners and integrates electronic transactions with ERP and other business applications.

4. Cleo

Cleo provides EDI, API integration, and managed file transfer solutions through its integration platform. It helps businesses connect trading partners, enterprise applications, and supply chain systems.

5. OpenText

OpenText provides enterprise EDI and B2B integration solutions for organizations managing complex supply chains and global trading partner networks.

What to Consider When Choosing an EDI Provider in 2027

Selecting an EDI provider involves evaluating several important factors, including trading partner experience, integration capabilities, implementation services, scalability, and technical support.

Businesses should look for providers that can support their existing ERP and business applications, handle retailer-specific EDI requirements, and provide reliable transaction monitoring.

Managed EDI services can also be valuable for organizations that prefer to outsource document mapping, onboarding, testing, and ongoing EDI management rather than maintaining an internal technical team.

EDI Trends to Watch in 2027

The EDI industry continues to evolve as businesses adopt cloud-based integration, API connectivity, automated transaction processing, and improved supply chain visibility. Despite these technological developments, standardized EDI transactions remain essential for companies exchanging business documents with major retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers.

As supply chains become increasingly connected, selecting an EDI provider with the right combination of technology, industry knowledge, and support will remain important for businesses in 2027. For more information, visit