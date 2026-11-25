MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 10:04 am - London fire and security specialist WLS reports growing commercial demand for integrated access control systems that connect seamlessly with existing fire alarms, CCTV, and intruder detection across London and the South East.

LONDON, 24 November 2026 - WLS, a leading London fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of industry experience, has reported an increase in enquiries from organisations looking to integrate access control with their existing fire alarm and security infrastructure.

The company says commercial clients are increasingly looking beyond standalone access control systems in favour of joined-up solutions that allow different elements of their building security and life safety infrastructure to work together.

WLS designs and installs access control solutions for offices, schools, universities, healthcare environments, residential developments and other commercial premises throughout London and the South East.

The company's approach allows access control to be considered alongside existing CCTV, intruder alarms, intercoms and fire alarm systems. This is particularly important on larger or more complex sites where building managers need effective control over who can access specific areas while ensuring doors and escape routes operate appropriately in an emergency.

WLS has experience working with leading access control manufacturers and can assess existing infrastructure before recommending whether systems should be upgraded, expanded or integrated.

Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS, said:

“We're seeing a definite shift towards integration. Businesses don't necessarily want four or five separate systems operating independently. They want access control, CCTV, fire alarms and other security systems to work together wherever appropriate.

“For us, the important part is understanding what is already installed and designing the access control around the building, its occupants and the client's security requirements rather than simply replacing equipment unnecessarily.”

WLS provides access control design, installation, integration, servicing and maintenance across London and the South East.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides fire safety, access control and security systems for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. Services include fire alarms, access control, CCTV, intercom systems, automated gates and ongoing servicing and maintenance.

For media inquiries:

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: [email protected]

Web: wls