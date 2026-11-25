MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 11:25 am - Novastart introduces an Infinite Canvas desktop where apps, documents, projects and AI agents live side by side in one limitless workspace, replacing overlapping windows and endless tabs.

November 24, 2026 - For decades, computer desktops have operated the same way: overlapping windows, endless browser tabs, and constant switching between applications. Novastart, a technology startup reimagining personal computing, believes it's time for something completely different. The company has introduced a new approach to computing built around an Infinite Canvas - a virtually limitless digital workspace where users can organize applications, documents, projects, and AI agents without the constraints of a traditional computer screen. Instead of constantly minimizing windows, switching tabs, or searching for applications, Novastart allows users to spread their entire digital workspace across an expansive canvas. Users can zoom out to see everything they're working on, zoom in to focus on individual tasks, and move freely between projects. It's like turning your computer desktop into an infinite whiteboard, except every application actually works. Rethinking the Computer Desktop Traditional operating systems such as Windows and macOS have relied on the same basic window-based interface for decades. While computers have become exponentially more powerful, the fundamental way people interact with them has remained remarkably similar. Novastart is challenging that model. “Computers have gotten incredibly powerful, but we're still organizing everything into little overlapping rectangles,” said Thomas Fraher, co-founder and CTO of Novastart.“We wanted to rethink the desktop itself. Why should your workspace be limited to the size of your screen?” With Novastart, applications such as Chrome, Excel, Word, ChatGPT, and other everyday tools can coexist across a single infinite canvas. Users can create dedicated spaces for work, research, finances, school, or personal projects, with their layouts preserved between sessions. More Than Just an Infinite Desktop Novastart also integrates AI agents and real-time team collaboration directly into the computing experience. Users can work alongside up to 10 AI agents, each with its own cursor and the ability to interact with applications. Teams can also share a canvas, allowing multiple people to work together in the same digital environment using their own mice and keyboards. The result is a computer interface designed not just for opening applications, but for organizing entire workflows. A New Era of Personal Computing Novastart's vision is straightforward: the desktop should adapt to how people think and work, rather than forcing people to adapt to the limitations of their screens. The platform is available as a standalone operating system for compatible PCs and as an application that can run within supported Windows and Intel-based Mac computers, allowing users to explore the experience without replacing their existing operating system. Novastart offers a free starting plan, with paid options for expanded workspaces and team collaboration. About Novastart Novastart is a technology startup founded by Thomas Fraher and Nick Fraher, focused on reinventing personal computing through infinite canvas technology, AI agents, and collaborative workspaces. The company's mission is to transform the traditional computer desktop into a more intuitive, flexible, and powerful digital environment. Media Contact Novastart Media Inquiries: [email protected] Website: