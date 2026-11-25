MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It is a day of celebrations in Puerto Rico, as the host country bagged the Miss Universe title at the coronation ceremony on Wednesday, with Venezuela and Dominican Republic's race ending at top 3.

Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski kept hopes alive till almost the end, with crowds at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum cheering as the 24-year-old beauty queen made to the top 5.

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However, despite getting so close to the crown, the Filipino-American was eliminated at the very end, becoming this year's third runner-up as Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Dominican Republic advanced to the top 3. She finished at the same spot as her predecessor, Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon, at Miss Universe.

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Millan-Windorski would have become Philippines' fifth Miss Universe if she had won this year.

Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez became the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vega finished second runner-up this year. Georgia Waddington of New Zealand secured the fourth runner-up spot.

The 75th edition of the pageant brought together contestants from around the world, with the final results drawing attention from beauty pageant fans across the globe. The reigning Miss Universe, Fátima Bosch of Mexico, crowned her successor.

India makes it to top 30, misses out on top 12

India's dream of winning the Miss Universe crown were dashed again this year as Kaziah Liz Mejo made it to the top 30 contestants, but failed to qualify for top 12. The 19-year-old student from Kerala was eliminated ahead of the Evening Round.

Harnaaz Sandhu remains the most recent Miss Universe titleholder from India. Before her, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta clinched the coveted crown in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

Although she could not win the crown, Kaziah returns with a historic achievement of being the first Malayali to represent India at the international Miss Universe pageant after winning the 'Miss Universe India' title from Kerala for the first time in the 75-year history of the competition.

While she represents Kerala, Kaziah spent much of her childhood in Abu Dhabi and has previously spoken to Khaleej Times about how the UAE capital shaped her formative years. She studied across several schools in the city, including Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School, before moving to India for higher education.

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