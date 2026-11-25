(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 25. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 40 currencies went up, while 6 currencies fell compared to November 24. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,955,770 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,144,966 rials. On November 24, the euro was priced at 2,125,905 rials.

Currency Rial on November 25 Rial on November 24 1 US dollar USD 1,955,770 1,951,866 1 British pound GBP 2,564,591 2,541,802 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,342,011 2,315,961 1 Swedish króna SEK 190,959 189,594 1 Norwegian krone NOK 199,358 197,958 1 Danish krone DKK 286,967 284,417 1 Indian rupee INR 21,087 21,002 1 UAE Dirham AED 532,545 531,482 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,271,186 6,256,355 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 707,675 706,230 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,228,795 1,225,289 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 249,412 248,889 1 Omani rial OMR 5,083,726 5,072,278 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,366,445 1,358,492 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,071,905 1,061,567 1 South African rand ZAR 111,435 112,040 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,639 38,575 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,803 23,760 1 Qatari riyal QAR 537,299 536,227 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 129,048 128,785 1 Syrian pound SYP 16,024 15,999 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,297,116 1,292,163 1 Saudi riyal SAR 521,539 520,498 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,201,516 5,191,133 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,516,782 1,510,501 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,568,264 1,568,923 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 58,825 58,705 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 931 930 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,317,299 1,311,981 1 Libyan dinar LYD 301,690 301,923 1 Chinese yuan CNY 293,422 292,707 100 Thai baht THB 5,761,976 5,745,815 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 475,179 473,434 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,454,479 1,452,831 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,758,491 2,752,984 1 euro EUR 2,144,966 2,125,905 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 425,358 428,817 1 Georgian lari GEL 755,037 753,700 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 107,328 107,278 1 Afghan afghani AFN 30,176 30,204 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 652,924 650,947 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,150,453 1,148,157 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,068,863 3,058,942 1 Tajik somoni TJS 212,155 211,865 1 Turkmen manat TMT 557,342 558,154 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,130 2,126

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,144,966 rials and $1 costs 1,955,770.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2.84-2.87 million rials, while one euro is worth 3.11-3.14 million rials.