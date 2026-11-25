MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved the composition of the State Commission tasked with overseeing the use of funds allocated for the implementation of the People's Construction infrastructure modernization program, according to the president's press service.

On November 25, 2026, Tokayev signed a decree "On the State Commission for Monitoring the Expenditure of Funds Allocated for the Implementation of the People's Construction Infrastructure Modernization Program."

The commission's tasks include ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of the program's projects, minimizing budgetary risks, and preventing the inefficient use of allocated funds.

Its oversight will cover all stages of the program, from planning and fund allocation to the commissioning of facilities. The commission will monitor project timelines and costs, oversee the legality of public procurement procedures, identify high-risk projects, and develop measures to address them.

Quarterly and annual reports on the monitoring results will be submitted to the President of Kazakhstan.

The Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan has been designated as the commission's working body.

The commission will include heads of authorized government agencies, members of the Kurultai, members of the Kazakhstan People's Council, journalists, public figures, experts, and representatives of regional authorities and the business community.

Tokayev announced the large-scale infrastructure program "People's Construction" in his annual State of the Nation Address on October 28, 2026, and proposed declaring 2027 the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction.