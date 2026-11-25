MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US President Donald Trump has thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for gifting traditional Uzbek wooden pavilions to the United States ahead of the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

Trump shared his remarks on his Truth Social account, praising the craftsmanship of the Uzbek artisans who built the structures.

He said it had been a special honor to fly over the pavilions aboard Marine One during a presentation ceremony last week attended by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to the United States Furqat Sidikov and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Trump highlighted that the pavilions were made from 200-year-old walnut wood and praised the Uzbek craftsmen for their dedication, noting that they had spent several months away from their families working on the project, including in challenging weather conditions.

The US president said he had decided to make the pavilions available for public use rather than keep them as personal property. They have been installed along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., in an area offering views of the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Trump also expressed hope that the pavilions would become one of the city's popular attractions following the opening of the National Heroes Garden next year. He said the site could host diplomatic receptions, cultural events, photo opportunities during the National Cherry Blossom Festival and other public gatherings.

"Uzbekistan's skilled craftsmen are true artists! They built these beautiful pavilions with exceptional craftsmanship. They are truly magnificent!" Trump wrote.

He also thanked the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Washington and the U.S. National Park Service for their cooperation in carrying out the project.

The pavilions were presented as a gift showcasing Uzbekistan's traditional architectural heritage and the craftsmanship of its artisans to the American public.