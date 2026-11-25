MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Magister lets Claude and ChatGPT read GA4 and Search Console and manage Google Ads, with new campaigns paused and all spend waiting for approval.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketers asking "How can Claude access my Google Ads data?" or "Can ChatGPT analyze GA4 and Search Console?" now have a direct answer. Magister Marketing connects Google Ads, Google Analytics 4 and Google Search Console to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and other AI assistants through a single MCP connector.

Once connected, a marketer can ask questions like these in plain language:

- "How have my Google Ads campaigns done over the last 30 days?"

- "Which landing pages lost organic clicks in Search Console this month?"

- "Which traffic sources in GA4 drove the most conversions last quarter?"

The assistant answers from the live accounts instead of a pasted export. Because Magister holds GA4, Search Console and ad data for the same brand, the assistant can compare them in one answer, for example paid clicks against organic clicks for the same pages.

Magister can also act in Google Ads: it can create campaigns, list them, report spend, clicks and conversions, and pause a campaign. New campaigns are created paused, and turning one on, or any other change that spends money, waits for a person's approval.

"Exporting a CSV from Google Ads and pasting it into a chat is where most people start, and it stops working the moment you want to do something about the numbers," said Corey Haines, CEO of Magister. "Connecting the accounts lets the assistant read them live, and approvals mean it can't spend a dollar you didn't sign off on."

How it works

1. Add Magister's connector, , to Claude, ChatGPT or another MCP client.

2. Connect Google Ads, Google Analytics and Search Console with one-click sign-in. Credentials are encrypted and stored server side; the assistant never holds them.

3. Ask for the analysis or the change in chat.

Magister supports 85 integrations, including Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, TikTok Ads, Reddit Ads, Ahrefs, PostHog, HubSpot and Shopify. A free trial with 300 credits needs no credit card. Paid plans start at $29 per month. Details: /google-ads

About Magister Marketing

Magister is the marketing layer for AI agents. It holds a brand's marketing context, connects its analytics and ad data, and gives AI assistants access to marketing tools with approvals the team controls. Learn more at .

Corey Haines

Magister Marketing

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How to Give Claude and ChatGPT Access to Google Ads, GA4 and Search Console: Magister Connects All Three in One Step News Provided By Magister Marketing November 25, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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