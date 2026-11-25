MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Magister's MCP connector gives AI assistants a brand's marketing context, data and tools, with approval required before anything is published or spent.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magister Marketing today announced its MCP server for marketing, which lets people run their marketing from the AI assistant they already use. Claude, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Codex, Cursor, Grok and any other client that supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) can connect to Magister at .

MCP is the open standard AI assistants use to call outside tools. Most marketing MCP servers connect a single product, such as one analytics or ad platform. Magister connects 85 marketing integrations through one connector and adds the context an assistant needs to use them well: who the brand sells to, its positioning and voice, its marketing plan, and a record of what was tried and what worked.

With Magister connected, an assistant can:

- Read Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console, PostHog and other analytics.

- Report on and manage Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, TikTok Ads, Reddit Ads and other ad accounts.

- Publish to WordPress, Webflow, Framer, Wix and Shopify, and schedule posts to Instagram, LinkedIn, X, TikTok and YouTube.

- Run SEO and AI-visibility audits, build a marketing plan, and work through it task by task.

Every action that publishes, sends or spends waits for a person on the team to approve it. Credentials are stored encrypted on Magister's servers and are never handed to the assistant.

"People already do their marketing thinking in Claude and ChatGPT, but the assistant starts every session knowing nothing about the business and can't see the numbers," said Corey Haines, CEO of Magister. "Magister is the layer underneath: one connector that gives any assistant the brand's context, its data and safe access to its tools."

How to connect Claude to marketing accounts with MCP

1. Add the connector URL in Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or another MCP client. In Claude Code: claude mcp add --transport http --scope user magister .

2. Sign in and connect the accounts the assistant should use, such as Google Ads or GA4.

3. Ask for the work in chat, for example "How have my Google Ads campaigns done over the last 30 days?"

Availability and pricing

Magister starts with a free trial that includes 300 credits and needs no credit card. The Connect plan, for using Magister from your own AI assistant, is $29 per month. The Agent plan, which adds a hosted Magister agent, Slack and scheduled workflows, is $99 per month. Each plan includes one brand, with one user on Connect and three on Agent, and new customers who pay for their first three months up front get one month free: $58 for Connect or $198 for Agent. Setup instructions for each assistant are at .

About Magister Marketing

Magister is the marketing layer for AI agents. It holds a brand's marketing context, connects its analytics and ad data, and gives AI assistants access to marketing tools with approvals the team controls. Learn more at .

Corey Haines

Magister Marketing

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Magister Launches a Marketing MCP Server That Connects Claude, ChatGPT, Codex and Cursor to 85 Marketing Tools News Provided By Magister Marketing November 25, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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