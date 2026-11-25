More than 125 books from Anvil N Ink Publishing, with one-shot adventures for horror, heists, mysteries, fairy tales, two-player and solo play, and the holidays.

Anvil N Ink Publishing's newest ready-to-run D&D one-shots, The White Elephant Gift Exchange and Blackice Breakout, in front of the publisher's catalog of more than 125 books.

Ink Hammer, Anvil N Ink's desktop battle map editor, now in Early Access for Windows. The publisher builds the maps for its own adventures in it.

The TTRPG publisher of ready-to-run D&D one-shot adventures adds new holiday titles and opens Early Access for its battle map editor.

- Tim Mack, Founder, Anvil N Ink PublishingWINSTED, CT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anvil N Ink Publishing, an independent tabletop roleplaying game publisher that specializes in one-shot adventures for Dungeons & Dragons, has released a new run of holiday one-shot adventures for fifth edition. Each book is a complete adventure built to be played in a single session, so a game master can pick it up on game night and run it without weeks of preparation.The newest titles are seasonal. The White Elephant Gift Exchange is a Christmas comedy adventure set on Midwinter Eve, where the lumpy present nobody wanted turns out to be a baby mimic, and its very large mother wants it back. The gift swap also happens at the real table: players bring wrapped presents, and the dice decide who keeps what. Blackice Breakout is a prison break from a fortress cut into a frozen iceberg, where the heroes let themselves get arrested on purpose so they can break a prisoner out from the inside. Earlier in the season the publisher released The Harvest Tithe, a level 0 funnel adventure for brand-new characters, and The Death of a God, a level 20 adventure for high-level parties.A One-Shot PublisherMost tabletop roleplaying publishers center their lines on long campaigns that run for months. Anvil N Ink builds its catalog the other way around. Its adventures are written for the game night that actually happens: a group that can only meet now and then, a table missing a player, a holiday party, or a game master who wants a break between campaign arcs.Most of the adventures are designed for small groups of two or three players and play in one sitting of about two to three hours. Each book follows the same house format, so a game master who has run one knows how to run the next. Inside are read-aloud text for every scene, stat blocks for every creature, ready-made heroes so players can sit down and start, an area map and battle maps for the key fights, and a set of opening hooks and alternate endings. Recent titles also come with a full-color battle map pack for virtual tabletops, free to anyone who buys the book."A lot of game masters don't have time to build a whole campaign, and a lot of groups can't meet every week," said Tim Mack, founder of Anvil N Ink Publishing. "A one-shot gives a table a complete story in one night. We write them so a game master can read one through once and run it that evening."A Catalog Built for Every SeasonAnvil N Ink's catalog now has more than 125 books, most of them one-shot adventures, along with solo adventures, game master guides and D&D trivia books for game nights. The adventures are grouped by theme so game masters can find the right one fast: horror, heists and prison breaks, murder mysteries, twisted fairy tales, two-player games, solo play, and seasonal collections for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, including a four-book Krampus series.The adventures are sold in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon and as PDF and EPUB downloads at anvilnink, where a bundle called The Dungeon Master's Library collects the first 101 books. New readers can start with a free adventure, The Silent Cathedral, from the Anvil N Ink store, and browse the full range of ready-made adventures by theme, season and player count at anvilnink.The publisher also runs a Discord community where game masters share feedback on the adventures after they run them at their tables, and that feedback shapes the books that follow.A Battle Map Editor, Now in Early AccessAlongside the adventures, Anvil N Ink is building Ink Hammer, a desktop battle map editor for game masters and map makers, now in Early Access for Windows. The tool grew out of the publisher's own needs: every adventure needs maps, and Anvil N Ink now builds the maps for its own books in Ink Hammer.Users build layered battle maps with buildings, roofs, cliffs and water, lit with 3D lighting and height-aware shadows, then export files ready for virtual tabletops. Ink Hammer can also connect to the user's own AI app to rough out a layout quickly, which the user then refines by hand. Ink Hammer is a one-time purchase, not a subscription, and maps made with it belong to the user. Early Access costs $19.99, and Early Access buyers receive the full 1.0 release when it ships.What Comes NextThe publisher releases new adventures every week. Upcoming titles include a New Year's Eve heist and a horror adventure aboard an overnight desert train, along with more seasonal one-shots through the winter.About Anvil N Ink PublishingAnvil N Ink Publishing is an independent tabletop roleplaying game publisher founded by Tim Mack, an American author and game designer. The company specializes in ready-to-run one-shot adventures for fifth edition fantasy roleplaying, and also publishes solo games, guides, trivia books, battle map packs and the Ink Hammer battle map editor. Its books are available on Amazon and at anvilnink.Dungeons & Dragons is a trademark of Wizards of the Coast. Anvil N Ink Publishing is not affiliated with or endorsed by Wizards of the Coast.

Tim Mack

Anvil N Ink Publishing

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Indie Publisher Anvil N Ink Releases New Holiday One-Shot Adventures for Dungeons & Dragons News Provided By Anvil N Ink Publishing November 25, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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