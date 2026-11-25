ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Snow in June (2026), a romantic fantasy film produced by Mongolia's Nomadia Pictures and South Korea's Kairos Makers, is set to premiere in South Korean cinemas on November 25, 2026.Directed by South Korean filmmaker Kim Hyung-hyup, the film stars South Korean actor and singer Jeong Jin-woon alongside Mongolian actress Ts. Tselmeg.Set in Mongolia, the film captures the country's vast landscapes and distinctive natural scenery. The production team spent several months exploring locations across the Mongolian countryside before filming in remote areas, including locations with limited infrastructure.Beyond bringing together actors and creative teams from both countries, Snow in June represents a production and financing partnership between Nomadia Pictures and Kairos Makers, highlighting the growing involvement of Mongolian production companies in international filmmaking.The project follows another major international achievement for Nomadia Pictures. Its previous co-production, Zogsool, directed by S. Byamba in collaboration with Guru Media, received four awards at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, including the Vision of Jiseok Award, Hylife Vision Award, NETPAC Award and International Critics Prize. Selected from more than 3,000 international submissions, the film marked another milestone for Mongolian cinema on the international stage.The achievement was also featured in an AP News press release, published on October 21, 2026.Through projects such as Snow in June and Zogsool, Nomadia Pictures continues to expand its international partnerships, support Mongolian creative talent and bring local stories and filmmaking capabilities to global audiences.

Munkhkhuslen Altansukh

Unitel Group

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MONGOLIA'S LEADING FILM PRODUCING COMPANY NOMADIA PICTURES TAKES ANOTHER STEP ONTO THE GLOBAL STAGE WITH 'SNOW IN JUNE' News Provided By Unitel Group November 25, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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