Dhair Care Product Line

D'Andrea Harris - Founder/CEO

Dhair Hair Cocktail

D-Hair Boutique Launches Dhair Care, a Prestige Hair Care Collection Designed to Prioritize Scalp Health and Extend the Life of Hair Extensions

- D'Andrea Harris - Founder/CEO Dhair CareDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- D-Hair Boutique, the luxury hair extensions brand founded by beauty entrepreneur and hair care expert D'Andrea Harris, today announced its expansion into the prestige hair care category with the launch of Dhair Care, a product line developed specifically for consumers who wear hair extensions, wigs and protective styles.Making its debut with The Dhair Hair Cocktail, the collection introduces a sulfate-free, two-step cleansing and conditioning system designed to address an often-overlooked consumer need: maintaining a clean, healthy scalp without compromising the quality, appearance or manageability of premium hair extensions.Launching nationwide on Black Friday, November 27, the collection marks a strategic expansion for D-Hair Boutique, extending its expertise beyond luxury extensions into maintenance, scalp care and everyday beauty essentials.For consumers who invest in sew-ins, wigs, tape-ins and other extension-based styles, traditional wash-day routines often require separate products to address their natural hair, scalp and extensions. Dhair Care simplifies that experience with a complementary system formulated to support both scalp and extension care.“For years, our customers have come to us with the same concerns, scalp discomfort, buildup between their tracks and extensions that lose their softness despite investing in premium hair,” said D'Andrea Harris, founder and CEO of D-Hair Boutique.“Women shouldn't have to choose between maintaining their natural hair and protecting their investment. Dhair Care was created to bridge that gap and redefine what a complete luxury hair care experience looks like.”Introducing The Dhair Hair CocktailDeveloped from D-Hair Boutique's firsthand experience serving extension wearers, The Dhair Hair Cocktail combines targeted cleansing with moisture-rich conditioning to create a comprehensive wash-day routine.Healthy Scalp Clarifying Shampoo | $25 | 8.8 fl. oz.A sulfate-free clarifying shampoo designed to remove excess oil, impurities and product buildup while refreshing the scalp and maintaining the integrity of premium human hair extensions.Extension Safe Moisture Conditioner | $25 | 8.8 fl. oz.A moisture-rich conditioner formulated to improve softness, shine and manageability while reducing tangling and supporting the longevity of hair extensions without weighing them down.Ingredient-Driven InnovationThe collection incorporates a targeted blend of ingredients selected to address four essential components of extension maintenance:Refresh: Tea tree oil, peppermint oil and bisabolol help provide a refreshed, comfortable scalp experience.Hydrate: Glycerin, panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) and argan oil help replenish moisture and improve softness.Clarify: Sulfate-free cleansing agents, charcoal and salicylic acid help remove excess oil and product buildup.Protect: Hydrolyzed silk protein and polyquaternium-10 enhance slip, shine and manageability, supporting easier detangling.Together, the formulas offer a streamlined approach to wash-day maintenance for consumers seeking to care for their natural hair while preserving the appearance and quality of their extensions.Redefining Luxury Hair CareWith a multimillion-dollar business, five retail locations and recognition from Forbes, The Cut and HelloBeautiful, D-Hair Boutique has established itself at the intersection of luxury beauty, hair education and consumer-driven innovation.The introduction of Dhair Care represents the brand's evolution from a premium hair extensions provider into a more comprehensive beauty and hair care business, creating products that complement the consumer journey before, during and after installation.“Luxury shouldn't end when you leave the salon,” Harris added.“It's about how your hair looks, feels and performs throughout the entire experience. We've built our business around delivering exceptional hair, and now we're giving our customers the tools to maintain it. Healthy hair changes everything.”Pricing and AvailabilityDhair Care is available beginning November 27, 2026, at and across all five D-Hair Boutique retail locations in Brooklyn, New York; Arlington, Houston and Dallas, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia.Healthy Scalp Clarifying Shampoo: $25 (8.8 fl. oz.)Extension Safe Moisture Conditioner: $25 (8.8 fl. oz.)For additional product information, visit or follow @dhairboutique on Instagram.About D-Hair BoutiqueFounded by entrepreneur and hair care expert D'Andrea Harris, D-Hair Boutique is a Dallas-based luxury beauty brand specializing in premium, ethically sourced human hair extensions, custom units and hair care solutions. Built on a commitment to quality, longevity and consumer education, the multimillion-dollar company operates five retail locations nationwide and has been featured in leading publications, including Forbes, The Cut and HelloBeautiful. Through its expansion into prestige hair care, D-Hair Boutique continues its mission to redefine luxury while empowering consumers to prioritize the health, beauty and longevity of their hair.Learn more at .

Derrian Perry

I AM PHRESHY BRAND

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D-HAIR BOUTIQUE ENTERS HAIR CARE MARKET WITH DHAIR CARE, A NEW COLLECTION DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR EXTENSION WEARERS News Provided By I AM PHRESHY BRAND November 25, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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