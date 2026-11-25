Powered by proprietary threat intelligence, Zentara's SOC team monitor real-time threat maps to detect and contain cyber threats 24/7.

With 92% of Indonesian organizations hit by a cyber incident and 75% citing talent gaps, Zentara explains the shift to outsourced and hybrid SOC models.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frequent incidents, a cybersecurity talent shortage and a pending national cyber law are pushing organizations toward outsourced and hybrid SOC models, Zentara says.A growing number of Indonesian companies are moving their Security Operations Center (SOC) to third-party providers, according to Indonesian cybersecurity company Zentara. The shift is being driven by more frequent cyber incidents, a shortage of skilled professionals and the need to respond to threats around the clock.Recent data shows the pressure. The Fortinet 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report found that 92% of organizations in Indonesia experienced at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, and 75% said the shortage of cybersecurity talent had increased their business risk.Attack volumes show no sign of slowing. Indonesia's National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) recorded about 1.52 billion cyber attacks in the country between January 1 and April 15, 2026 alone.Building an in-house team is not easy. Zentara CEO Regal Star has previously told Infobanknews that Indonesia still struggles to find digital talent such as security analysts and engineers. According to Zentara, a SOC that runs 24 hours a day needs several layers of analysts on every shift, which many companies cannot staff quickly.As a result, more companies are turning to Managed SOC Services, in which the provider's own analysts and platforms handle incident monitoring, detection and response. Research by Kaspersky shows that about 91% of organizations in Indonesia choose to outsource part or all of their SOC operations, with 63% opting for a hybrid model and 28% ready to move fully to SOC as a Service.Round-the-clock protection is the main reason, cited by 49% of respondents in Indonesia. Organizations also plan to add threat intelligence platforms, EDR and SIEM to their SOCs, technologies that a managed provider supplies as part of the service.Regulation is adding momentum. Indonesia's Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (RUU KKS) has been under discussion in Commission I of the House of Representatives (DPR) since June 2026 and is one of four bills lawmakers plan to prioritize after the recess, with the aim of strengthening the resilience of national digital infrastructure.Zentara offers its Managed SOC in three models. SOC as a Service is run entirely from Zentara's SOC, with no infrastructure to buy and no new analysts to hire. Managed SOC connects the security tools a client already owns to Zentara's SOC, while Hybrid SOC shares the work with the client's internal team and can place certified analysts inside the client's own SOC.Under the Hybrid SOC model, the internal team can cover business hours while Zentara handles nights, weekends and advanced analysis. The service also works with tools clients already use, including Elastic, Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, SentinelOne and Trellix, so existing technology investments are not wasted.Every package includes threat hunting, monthly reports for technical teams and management, and alerts by email, WhatsApp, Telegram or the client's ticketing system, depending on the package.Zentara advises that any move to a managed model should start with asset mapping and complete log integration. Clients remain responsible for governance and business decisions, so the split of responsibilities with the provider needs to be clearly set out in the SLA.By combining internal capabilities with the right provider support, Zentara aims to help Indonesian companies build lasting cyber resilience without waiting for a full in-house team to be in place.About ZentaraZentara (PT Mars Bumi Indonesia) is an Indonesian cybersecurity and intelligence technology company headquartered in Tangerang, Banten. Founded in April 2025, Zentara protects high-stakes institutions and enterprises through integrated cybersecurity capabilities, including 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Managed SOC, cyber intelligence, threat hunting, cyber defense, vCISO, digital forensics, and AI-assisted security analytics. Backed by proprietary in-house platforms such as AVAS (Advanced Vulnerability Assessment System) and research and development through Zentara Labs, Zentara combines technology, engineering, and intelligence to help organizations detect threats, assess vulnerabilities, and strengthen their cyber resilience.For more information, visit zentara.

Jessica Thenardy

Zentara

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Indonesian Companies Shift to Managed SOC Services to Strengthen Cyber Resilience News Provided By PT Mars Bumi Indonesia November 25, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.