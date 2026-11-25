The Melbourne cloud and managed IT provider helps businesses move from Google Workspace, Exchange Server and IMAP email to Microsoft 365 with zero downtime.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TECHOM Systems Pty Ltd, an ISO-certified Australian managed IT and cloud solutions provider, has expanded its email migration services to help Australian businesses move their email, calendars, files, and team chats to Microsoft 365 without losing business data or interrupting daily operations.

For many Australian organisations, outgrowing basic webmail, retiring an ageing on-premises mail server, or consolidating software subscriptions onto Microsoft 365 is a clear commercial priority. However, business owners and internal IT teams often delay the move due to a common concern: the risk of lost emails, broken calendar invites, missing shared files, or staff being locked out of their inboxes on Monday morning.

TECHOM Systems addresses this challenge by combining local engineering delivery with its purpose-built email migrator platform. Rather than relying on manual mailbox exports that disrupt staff, the service runs in the background while employees continue working as normal, followed by a verified cutover scheduled outside peak business hours.

Because no two businesses run the exact same email setup, TECHOM Systems structures each project around the customer's current platform and business requirements. Its core migration pathways include:

: Complete transfers from Gmail to Exchange Online, including user mailboxes, shared mailboxes, contacts, and recurring calendar meetings. For businesses moving their entire workspace, TECHOM Systems also transfers Google My Drive to OneDrive, Google Shared Drives to SharePoint Online with folder permissions intact, and Google Chat and Spaces history directly into Microsoft Teams channels.

: Managed upgrades from on-premises Microsoft Exchange Server 2013, 2016, and 2019 to Exchange Online using cutover, staged, or hybrid deployment methods depending on user count and directory structure.

,,: Smooth transitions for small and medium businesses moving away from basic website-hosted email or third-party IMAP mail servers into a secure Microsoft 365 business environment.

--: Full domain, mailbox, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams consolidations for businesses going through mergers, acquisitions, rebrands, or moving away from restricted GoDaddy Microsoft 365 plans.

Businesses comparing options or planning an upcoming transition can request tailored Microsoft 365 migration support directly from the TECHOM Systems engineering team.

Most migration issues happen when a project only focuses on inbox messages and overlooks the daily workflows staff rely on. A finance team may depend on shared addresses such as accounts@ or billing@. A sales team may rely on years of client attachments, secondary domain aliases, and recurring calendar bookings with external customers.

TECHOM Systems prevents post-migration disruption by validating these dependencies before switching the domain over:

-: Future and recurring meetings are migrated into Outlook and Microsoft Teams silently, preventing hundreds of duplicate meeting invitations or cancellation notices from being sent to external clients.

: When moving from Google Drive or an existing SharePoint tenant, folder hierarchies are verified up to 32 levels deep, automatically converting Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides into native Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files while keeping restricted management and client folders private.

-: Engineers audit and configure MX, Autodiscover, SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records so outbound invoices, CRM emails, and website enquiry forms continue delivering smoothly without being flagged as spam.

"When an Australian business decides to move to Microsoft 365, they want certainty that every email, client folder, alias, and calendar booking will be waiting for their team on day one," said Harry Jindal, Director at TECHOM Systems. "We built our Australian-hosted migration platform and engineering checklist to remove the guesswork. Every mailbox, file hierarchy, and Teams channel is reconciled line by line before we switch live email delivery over."

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To keep projects predictable for decision-makers, TECHOM Systems delivers every engagement through four structured stages:

. -: Engineers assess mailbox sizes, active aliases, shared folders, and DNS settings to provide a clear timeline and fixed scope before work begins.

.: Historical emails, files, calendars, and chats are synced in the background while staff keep using their current email platform with zero downtime.

.: Engineers verify that source and destination counts match, switch the domain records during an agreed window, and run a final catch-up sync to capture any last-minute emails.

. -: The team assists staff with signing into Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive across laptops and mobile phones, including optional Microsoft Intune mobile security for personal devices.

All migrations are executed through Australian cloud infrastructure using secure OAuth 2.0 and Microsoft Graph permissions, meaning businesses never need to hand over individual employee passwords. Temporary transfer caches are automatically wiped once the final audit certificate is issued, supporting compliance with the Australian Privacy Principles, ISO/IEC 27001, and the ACSC Essential Eight.

Organisations planning to move from Google Workspace, Exchange, cPanel, or an existing Microsoft 365 tenant can speak with TECHOM Systems to review their current setup, timeline, and fixed-price migration options.

To check your migration readiness or request a quote, visit: /solutions/email-migrator/

TECHOM Systems Pty Ltd (ACN 652 747 021, ABN 41 849 985 686) is an Australian-owned managed IT, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, and Microsoft solutions provider headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. Certified to ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO 45001 standards and partnering with Microsoft, Cisco, Check Point, Sophos, and more than 440 global technology vendors, TECHOM Systems helps Australian businesses modernise IT infrastructure, migrate to the cloud, and protect their digital workplace.

Satbir Kaur

TECHOM Systems

+61 1800 867 669

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