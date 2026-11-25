MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS)Actress Divya Sripada, who is to make her debut in Tamil cinema with director Santhosh Kumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Makkal Kavalan', opposite one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars K Manikandan in the lead, has now disclosed to IANS that she plays a character called Malar in the film.

Talking exclusively to IANS about her role in the film and the experience of working on the project, the actress, who has already made a mark in Telugu cinema, said, "I play a character called Malar in the film. She is a typist in a court. Malar is the first girl in her community to get a degree and to work."

She goes on to explain further, "Malar, like most other people who have broken barriers to rise, suffers an inferiority complex and to overcome that fear projects herself as being bold and loud."

Divya, who has a dual degree in Business, says that Manikandan's cop character often pays visits to the court in the film and the two characters strike a friendship and eventually go on to become each other's safe spaces.

The actress, who says that she considers herself to be lucky to be a part of this film, says that she is filled with gratitude.

Praising her director Santhosh Kumar's work in the film, the actress says that Makkal Kavalan will be a social commentary on class and caste divide. The film deals with how systems go wrong and will revolve around an honest police officer who is stuck in an area where lawlessness abounds.

"Makkal Selvan will be brutally honest. Director Santhosh Kumar hasn't sugar coated facts. In fact, he was adamant that the flavour of the film musn't be diluted," she said.

Produced by Birla Studios and Pa Ranjith & Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios, Makkal Kaavalan has been written and directed by Santhosh Kumar. Sources close to the unit say that the film follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices: surrender or resist.

What begins as one man's struggle for survival grows into something far larger, forcing him to become a leader he never sought to be. As the battle intensifies and the price of resistance mounts, the line between an ordinary man and a people's protector begins to disappear.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4 this year.

Apart from Manikandan and Divya Sripada, the film will also feature Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu among others.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, production design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, stunts by Don Ashok, sound design by Anthony Jayaruban, costume design by Sureshkumar and makeup by Ramachandran.

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IANS

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