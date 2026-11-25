MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Nov 25 (IANS) A life-threatening bushfire emergency has been declared on an island off the southeast coast of the Australian mainland, with residents told that it is too late to leave.

The fire service in the state of Tasmania said in an emergency warning issued at 10:43 am local time on Wednesday that an uncontrolled fire on Flinders Island was threatening lives and homes.

It said that residents and visitors in the affected area on the island's northwest coast need to act immediately to survive.

"It is too late to leave. Fire is threatening evacuation routes, and leaving now will put your life in danger. You must take shelter before the fire arrives; do not try to actively fight the fire at this point," the warning said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Flinders Island is between the southeastern mainland state of Victoria and the main Tasmanian island in the Bass Strait. The emergency warning issued on Wednesday covered an area that had a population of about 43 people at the time of the 2021 national census.

The warning said that people in the area should shelter in a room with clear exits, close all doors and windows and turn off air conditioners.

"Thick smoke, and showers of embers may cause fires around you. Spot fires may threaten your home before the main fire arrives," it said.

The fire was sparked by lightning strikes in a nature reserve and had burned about 3,000 hectares of land, according to figures released on Tuesday.

On November 20, authorities in Western Australia (WA) issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control bushfire in the northern suburbs of Perth, with residents told to prepare to evacuate.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a warning issued shortly after 12:20 pm (local time) that residents near an uncontrolled bushfire burning about 35 km northeast of central Perth should prepare to leave.

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area and conditions are changing," it said.

It had said that anyone planning to leave should do so immediately and take a radio, first aid kit, protective clothing and irreplaceable valuables with them.

The DFES said that people planning to stay to defend their property should ensure they are mentally and physically prepared with protective clothing and an independent water supply.

"Make final preparations now and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires," the warning said.

It said that crews on the ground were being supported by firefighting aircraft.