MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 25 (IANS) Seven fishermen who went missing in the Bay of Bengal after the engine of their boat failed are safe, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture K. Atchannaidu said on Wednesday.

Their boat was found stranded approximately three kilometres off the coast, near Krishnapuram, between Uppada and Tuni.

The Minister stated that the prompt action of officials in alerting the Coast Guard and the Navy immediately upon receiving the call is commendable.

Arrangements are being made to bring the fishermen to the shore with the assistance of another boat.

The Minister assured the families of the fishermen not to worry, saying rescue operations were underway to bring all seven individuals safely back to the shore.

The fishermen from Subbampeta, Uppada in Kakinada district went out for fishing but got stranded due to an engine failure.

An intensive search was underway to locate them. A special letter was sent to the Central Government seeking assistance in the search for the missing fishermen.

Efforts were also being made to locate them in the maritime waters of Bangladesh and Myanmar, with steps taken to coordinate with representatives from those nations.

Atchannaidu said search operations were conducted on a war footing, with coordination between the Coast Guard, the Navy, and authorities from Odisha.

"Saving the lives of the fishermen is the top priority. Every effort is being made to bring the seven missing individuals back safely. The government stands in support of the affected families," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had on Tuesday directed officials to intensify search operations for a missing fishing boat carrying seven fishermen.

Seven fishermen from Uppada ventured into the sea for fishing on November 4 in a motorised fishing boat. The boat reportedly reached the vicinity of Paradip Port, after which communication with it was lost on November 19.

Immediately after receiving the information, officials contacted Coast Guard stations in Kakinada, Chennai and Odisha and initiated search operations.

The Kakinada District Fisheries Department officials wrote to the Indian Coast Guard seeking assistance.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the mobile phones of the missing fishermen and the boat's transponder were switched off. They also stated that the boat could not be traced through GPS.

The Indian Coast Guard had launched search operations along the Paradip coastal region using its ships and helicopter to locate the missing boat.