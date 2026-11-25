MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan's ideas and work will continue to inspire the new generation to pursue people-centered development.

Paying tribute to Yashwantrao Chavan's death anniversary on Wednesday, Pawar said, "His work underscored the idea that power is not merely a means of running the administration, but a vehicle for society's all-round progress. Respect for differing opinions, a culture of dialogue, and a broad outlook on development were hallmarks of his political thought. Today marks the death anniversary of the late Yashwantrao Chavan, the architect of modern Maharashtra. We are all striving to follow the path he showed us. Let us remember him with gratitude. We pay our humble respects to the memory of Chavan Saheb."

He further noted, "The late Yashwantrao Chavan, who instilled foresight, democratic values, and a commitment to inclusive development in Maharashtra's growth and development, was an important figure in the state's political and social history. His contributions to the advancement of diverse fields such as education, cooperatives, agriculture, industry, and literature and culture helped chart Maharashtra's course."

State deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar, who visited Yashwantrao Chavan's memorial at Karad in Satara district, said, "As Maharashtra's first chief minister, he made a significant contribution to building the new state. Through development-oriented policies, support for the cooperative movement, the advancement of rural areas, and the expansion of education, he charted the course for Maharashtra's future. A humble salute to the late Yashwantrao Chavan, who made a valuable contribution to shaping Maharashtra."

Sunetra Pawar noted that late deputy CM and NCP president Ajit Pawar continued to work while taking forward Yashwantrao Chavan's legacy, saying that she will continue to do so in her capacity as the DCM and party chief.

NCP (SP) MLA working president and MP Supriya Pawar, who also paid tribute at Yashwantrao Chavan's memorial at Karad in Satara district, said, "The late Yashwantrao Chavan, who combined Maharashtra's identity with development, laid a strong foundation for the state's progress, and left his mark through his achievements in national politics, on his death anniversary."

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in its tribute said that Yashwantrao Chavan's visionary leadership, ideas, and work, which made a valuable contribution to Maharashtra's formation, will always remain an inspiration.

The MPCC, in its post on X, said that Yashwantrao Chavan, who joined the freedom struggle as a schoolboy, spent 18 months in prison for hoisting the tricolour in 1932.

During the 1942 'Quit India' movement, he led the freedom struggle from underground in Satara district. The British government even offered a reward of Rs 1,000 for his capture. As chief minister of the bilingual Bombay State in 1956, he played a crucial role in the creation of a separate Maharashtra through restraint and diplomacy.

His efforts culminated in the formation of Maharashtra, with Mumbai as its capital, on May 1, 1960. He became the state's first Chief Minister. He subsequently served in several key positions in the Union government, including deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Home Affairs, Finance and External Affairs, it said.

"He gave particular impetus to agricultural and industrial development, the Panchayati Raj system, the establishment of Zilla Parishads, the cooperative movement, irrigation projects, education, and cultural development. By balancing economic progress, social justice, and cultural advancement, he laid a strong foundation for the all-round development of modern Maharashtra. Alongside politics, he also made valuable contributions to literature. Some of his notable books include 'Krishnakath', 'Yugantar', 'Rinanubandh', and 'Sahyadriche Vare', which offer a glimpse into his worldview, experiences, and literary sensibilities," noted the MPCC.