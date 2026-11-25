A 26-year-old IIT graduate earning Rs 1.27 crore annually is looking for a life partner, but his expectations are far from conventional. Unlike many matrimonial profiles that prioritise salary, family background or physical appearance, this young professional has a rather different idea of compatibility.

The unusual requirement came to light through a LinkedIn post by Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of matchmaking platform Knot Dating. According to Singh, the man approached the company's matrimony team with a specific preference for his future wife.

The IIT graduate reportedly grew up in a small town, where he lived until completing Class 12. He subsequently moved to a metropolitan city for higher education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and eventually built a successful professional career.

Despite his financial success, he has reportedly struggled to find a partner with whom he shares a deeper connection.

Why His Previous Dating Experiences Did Not Work Out

According to Singh's account, the young professional had previously dated several women from affluent families in South Delhi and South Mumbai. Although these women had impressive educational qualifications, successful careers and comparable financial backgrounds, he reportedly found it difficult to establish an emotional connection.

The problem, Singh explained, was not about professional achievements or financial standing but differences in upbringing and everyday experiences.

Having grown up in a small town, the IIT graduate had a different cultural background from women who had spent their childhood in affluent metropolitan households. Their preferences in music, food, conversations and even perspectives on family, relationships and gender roles did not always align.

He also explored the possibility of meeting women from smaller towns, hoping that a similar upbringing would help. However, that presented another challenge.

After spending more than a decade in metropolitan cities, he had developed new interests and perspectives. He wanted a partner who could engage with him on subjects such as business, technology and broader ideas.

As Singh described it, women from wealthy metropolitan families understood the man's present but not his past, while those who had never moved beyond their hometowns understood his past but not his present.

What Is His 'Two Nation Theory' For Finding A Bride?

The IIT graduate eventually explained what he was actually looking for in a life partner. He wants an educated, financially independent and professionally successful woman who, like him, grew up in a small town before moving to a major city and establishing her career.

According to Singh, the man believes that people who have experienced both lifestyles can understand each other more naturally. They can relate to the challenges of growing up in a smaller place while also appreciating the opportunities and changes that come with building a life in a metropolitan city.

He reportedly described this preference as his 'Two Nation' theory, referring to the two contrasting worlds that can exist within the same country: small-town upbringing and metropolitan culture.

Interestingly, the man is not particularly concerned about his prospective bride's salary, physical appearance or family wealth. What matters most to him is a shared life journey and the ability to understand each other's experiences.