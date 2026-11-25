MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Nov 25 (IANS) Pakistan have reinstated Fatima Sana as captain for their upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announcing a 15-member squad for the six-match series scheduled to take place in December.

The 25-year-old all-rounder returns to leadership duties after missing Pakistan's recent campaign at the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy due to her commitments in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, where she made her debut season.

Pakistan's tour will feature three T20 Internationals followed by three One-Day Internationals, with all six matches scheduled at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, from December 8 to 20.

The T20I series will begin on December 8, with the remaining two matches scheduled for December 10 and 12. The teams will then shift their focus to the 50-over format, with the ODI fixtures set for December 15, 17 and 20.

The ODI leg carries additional significance as it forms part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29, which serves as the qualification pathway for the next Women's ODI World Cup. Pakistan currently occupy fifth position in the standings, having secured five victories from nine matches.

Fatima's return provides the side with an experienced all-round option as Pakistan look to consolidate their position in the championship standings and build momentum across both formats.

The squad also features wicketkeeping options Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi, while Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shamas strengthen the batting department.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Shane Deitz will continue as head coach, with Ayesha Ashhar appointed team manager. The support staff also includes Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Waleed Ahmed (performance analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach) and Dur Samand (physiotherapist).