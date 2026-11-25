MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is expected to receive at least $500 million in financing from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in 2027, with the bank targeting a cumulative investment portfolio of up to $3 billion in the country by 2031, according to the EDB.

The plans were discussed at a meeting between EDB Chairman of the Management Board Nikolai Podguzov and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev in Tashkent.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to expand the bank's investment activities in Uzbekistan, advance prospective projects and implement the EDB's Country Strategy for 2027–2031.

The bank is currently considering 10 potential projects in Uzbekistan with a combined investment value of more than $1 billion, Podguzov said.

"Uzbekistan is one of the EDB's key investment destinations. In 2027, we intend to invest at least $500 million in projects in Uzbekistan. We are currently considering 10 potential projects with a combined investment volume that could exceed $1 billion," he said.

Podguzov added that non-sovereign financing instruments could help attract private and international capital without increasing the country's direct sovereign debt burden.

The parties identified five priority areas for cooperation: transport and logistics infrastructure, water and energy resilience, industrial development and production cooperation, digitalization, and financial instruments.

The latter area includes support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), export financing, green finance and Islamic finance.

Moreover, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation with state-owned enterprises and private investors through project financing and syndicated lending.

Uzbekistan joined the EDB in 2025, becoming its third-largest shareholder with a 10% stake. The bank opened its representative office in Tashkent in May 2026 and began operations in the country.