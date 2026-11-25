MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two oil tankers struck sea mines and exploded off the southern and eastern coasts of the Strait of Hormuz, while one of the vessels caught fire in the early hours of the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

"The mentioned oil tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz using an illicit route. However, they failed to avoid naval mines," the report pointed out.

The IRGC noted that crews who switch off their vessels' radio and GPS systems are being warned against making unauthorized transits through the Strait of Hormuz, lest they strike mines and cause their ships to explode.

The latest incident took place amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8.

On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.