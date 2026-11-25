Ample Solutions at electronica 2026 in Munich, featuring the team, visitors watching the AGIBOT X2 robots, and the entrance advertising cube highlighting the Ample Intelligence Platform (AIP) message.

At the Munich trade fair, Ample Solutions demonstrated how electronics sourcing teams can assess parts, spot pricing risks and track orders and quality checks.

- Jason Fan, CEO, Ample SolutionsSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ample Solutions showcased its Ample Intelligence Platform (AIP) at electronica 2026, held from November 10 to 13 at Messe München in Germany. Throughout the four-day exhibition, the company met with customers, partners and industry professionals to discuss component sourcing challenges, including price fluctuations, lead-time uncertainty and visibility into order progress.At Booth 179 in Hall B5, the Ample Solutions team demonstrated three features of the Ample Intelligence Platform. Part-Number Intelligence gives sourcing teams insight into pricing, availability and supply risks for a specific part number. Price Risk Alerts help teams spot potential pricing risks earlier by connecting recorded enquiries with changes in supply, inventory and quotation activity. Order & QC Visibility provides updates on confirmed order progress, inspection results and the next delivery milestone.The demonstrations also highlighted Ample Solutions' AI-assisted, human-verified approach. AIP speeds up information gathering and analysis. Ample's specialists verify key findings and assess supply options, while quality control specialists perform inspections and make the final quality decisions.Visitors also met the AGIBOT X2 humanoid robot and took home portraits drawn by a robotic arm at the AI Picasso station. The activities gave visitors a chance to spend time at the booth and meet the team between product demonstrations and sourcing discussions.Following the exhibition, Ample Solutions is continuing conversations with customers and partners. Companies interested in a demonstration of the Ample Intelligence Platform (AIP) can email... to arrange a session.Ample Solutions is an electronic components distributor that helps customers source parts and manage supply challenges. Its services include component sourcing and quality inspection, supported by the Ample Intelligence Platform.

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Ample Solutions Showcases Ample Intelligence Platform at electronica 2026 News Provided By Ample Solutions Pte Ltd November 25, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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