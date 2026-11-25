The New Book, available for Pre-Order

Clean Kiwi Author

Clean Kiwi: A Practical Guide to Non-Toxic Living in bookstores early December 2026, well in time for Christmas. It makes a great gift for friends and family.

- Debbie BaumgartenAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A brand new book, Clean Kiwi: A Practical Guide to Non-Toxic Living, arriving in bookstores, including most Whitcoulls locations, in early December 2026. This book aims to help everyday Kiwis avoid toxins without going overboard or to extremes.Clean Kiwi: A Practical Guide to Non-Toxic Living will be available in bookstores early December 2026. Now accepting pre-orders of the book to ensure you receive yours well before Christmas. Order here: Those who order in advance will also receive a free set of downloadable Clean Kiwi Guides as well as recipe sheets for non-toxic products.Written for the New Zealand lifestyle, Clean Kiwi is a practical guide to reducing unnecessary chemical exposure in the home, kitchen, bathroom, garden and everyday life - while making choices that are better for people, families and the environment.A practical approach - not a perfect oneClean Kiwi takes a straightforward approach: you don't have to change everything at once. The book encourages readers to look at the products and materials they use every day and make simple, informed swaps where practical.From cleaning products and cookware to personal-care products, food packaging, laundry, gardening and the materials we bring into our homes, Clean Kiwi explores where unnecessary chemical exposure can occur and what New Zealanders can do about it.The goal isn't to create fear around modern life or suggest that every chemical is dangerous. Instead, it is about becoming a more informed consumer. And even more importantly, it offers easy, inexpensive alternatives that work just as well."Living a less toxic life doesn't have to mean throwing everything away and starting again," says author Debbie. "It's about looking at what we use every day, understanding what we're buying, and making better choices whenever we can. Small changes, repeated over time, can make a meaningful difference."Why a New Zealand guide?While there are books and online resources about low-tox and non-toxic living, many are written for overseas audiences and often recommend products, regulations and resources that aren't relevant to New Zealand. Clean Kiwi has been created specifically with New Zealanders in mind. It reflects the products, environment, lifestyle and choices of Kiwi households and encourages readers to think about the health of their homes alongside the health of the wider New Zealand environment.That includes reducing unnecessary chemical use, considering what goes down our drains and into our waterways, being more conscious of plastic and packaging, and choosing products that are kinder to our bodies, our family, and the environment. The New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority encourages households to consider products with fewer hazardous chemicals or harmful ingredients where possible, as well as using and disposing of chemical products responsibly.New Zealand's own environmental and health agencies acknowledge that hazardous substances are commonplace in and around the home. Household cleaners, garden products, cosmetics, paints, solvents and other everyday products can present health or environmental risks if they are not chosen, used, stored and disposed of carefully.Indoor air is another often-overlooked consideration. New Zealand's Building Performance guidance notes that paints, cleaning products, furnishings, carpets, glues and building materials can release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into indoor air.A guide for ordinary Kiwi householdsClean Kiwi: A Practical Guide to Non-Toxic Living is designed for people at every stage of the journey - whether they are just beginning to question the products in their home or are already committed to a lower-tox lifestyle.The emphasis throughout is on practicality rather than perfection with practical information and ideas covering areas such as:.Cleaning products and safer alternatives.Personal-care and beauty products.Kitchenware, cookware and food storage.Plastics and food packaging.Laundry and household products.Gardening and outdoor chemicals.Indoor air quality.Making simple, affordable product swaps.Protecting the environment.Becoming a more informed shopperFor more information about the Clean Kiwi movement visit co/About the Author: Debbie is the creator of the Clean Kiwi movement and the author of Clean Kiwi: A Practical Guide to Non-Toxic Living. Having spent years researching the products, chemicals and environmental exposures that surround modern life, she created Clean Kiwi to make the transition towards a less toxic lifestyle easier and more achievable for everyday New Zealanders. Rather than promoting perfection, Clean Kiwi is about practical education, simple changes and empowering people to make better choices for themselves, their families and the environment.MEDIA CONTACTDebbie BaumgartenClean KiwiEmail:...Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Social: ,

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New Book Coming Out before Christmas; Offers New Zealand a Practical Roadmap to a Cleaner, Less Toxic Life News Provided By Cook Profitability Services November 25, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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