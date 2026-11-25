Ketkoot Vaughan

KetKoot will officially open its second location on 1st week of December at Vaughan Mills Plaza.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KetKoot, the Mississauga restaurant known for Iraqi-style chargrilled chicken, will officially open its second location on 1st week of December 2026, at 3175 Rutherford Road, Unit 49, in Vaughan Mills Plaza. The new restaurant will bring KetKoot's 36-hour marinated, hand-slaughtered chicken closer to families in Vellore Village, Maple, Woodbridge, and Concord, giving York Region a new 100% halal certified dining option built around the char of the grill. The original Mississauga location remains open at Ridgeway Plaza.

From a Childhood Memory in Iraq to Rutherford Road

KetKoot founder Karar Awady found the restaurant's name in his childhood. In Iraq, a baby chick is called a ketkoot, and he still remembers the tiny chicks sold in local shops in bright yellows, blues, and whites.

Years later, that memory became the idea for a modern chicken restaurant tied to the flavours and culture he grew up with: Middle Eastern chargrilled chicken with Iraqi roots, bold seasoning, and food meant to be shared. It started at Ridgeway Plaza in Mississauga. Vaughan is the brand's first location outside the city.

A Second Grill in York Region

Local Demographics Support Demand for Halal Dining

The new location gives KetKoot a presence in a part of the GTA with a sizable Muslim community. About 7.4 percent of Vaughan residents reported a Muslim religious affiliation, according to Statistics Canada's 2021 Census data for Vaughan, compared with 4.9 percent of Canadians overall.

The wider region is also one of the most international in the province. York Region's 2021 Census report shows 47.8 percent of residents were born outside Canada, the second-highest proportion in Ontario after Peel Region, and Pakistan and Iran both rank among the top five countries of birth for recent immigrants to Vaughan. For Muslim families, halal is a daily commitment rooted in faith, ethics, and cleanliness, and it shapes where a family can eat together.

The trend reaches well past Vaughan. Canada's halal food and beverages market is expected to reach more than USD 4.39 billion by 2029, according to Bonafide Research's Canada Halal Food and Beverages Market Overview. The report points to Canada's growing Muslim population alongside rising interest from non-Muslim consumers, who are seeking out halal-certified products for ethical and health reasons.

A Busy Stretch Near Vaughan Mills

KetKoot sits in Vaughan Mills Plaza near Rutherford Road and Jane Street, right by Vaughan Mills and a short drive from Highway 400 and Canada's Wonderland. For shoppers and park visitors, that means a plate of hot chargrilled chicken is now minutes away after a long day out.

What's on the Menu in Vaughan

KetKoot keeps its menu tight and built around the grill. The Musahab wrap, chargrilled chicken pulled by hand while it's still warm and tossed in hot or mild sauce, is the dish regulars tell newcomers to order first. Pulled chicken sliders land on toasted garlic buns with pickles, while chargrilled chicken boxes and jumbo wing boxes come with seasoned fries, rice, and the restaurant's in-house KetKoot sauce and garlic sauce.

36 Hours in the Marinade, Then Straight to the Grill

The flavour starts a day and a half before anyone orders. Every piece of chicken soaks in a blend of garlic, citrus, and warm spices for 36 hours, then gets chargrilled to order. The edges char, the outside caramelizes, and the meat stays juicy underneath.

100% Halal Certified, Kitchen to Counter

KetKoot is 100% halal certified and Muslim-owned, and that standard carries over to Vaughan in full. All chicken is hand-slaughtered (zabiha). The entire kitchen is halal, so nothing shares a grill, fryer oil, or utensils with non-halal food, and there is no pork, lard, or alcohol on the premises. The food meets strict Islamic dietary requirements, and the flavours are for everyone.

Family Feasts Sized for the Table

For families eating together, KetKoot offers bundled combos that skip the guesswork of ordering for a group.

The Whole Chicken ($37.99) comes with four pita, KetKoot sauce, garlic sauce, pickles, and small fries.

The Family Feast ($49.99) pairs a whole chargrilled chicken with two sliders, three jumbo wings, large rice, large seasoned fries, sauces, pita, and pickles.

The Family Jumbo Wing Box ($49.99) packs fifteen jumbo wings with large rice, large seasoned fries, KetKoot sauce, and garlic sauce.

The Slider Feast Box ($53.99) brings nine pulled chicken sliders with large seasoned fries and three KetKoot sauces.

Catering for Iftar, Eid, and Community Gatherings

Beyond its regular menu, KetKoot offers halal catering for Iftar, Eid, and family gatherings, with trays of chargrilled chicken, rice, wings, and sliders for community events and office lunches. Groups are encouraged to reach out ahead of time, particularly around Ramadan and Eid, when demand for shareable halal platters rises across the GTA.

Finding KetKoot in Vaughan

KetKoot Vaughan is scheduled to officially open on 1st week of December, 2026, at 3175 Rutherford Road, Unit 49, within Vaughan Mills Plaza, bringing its Iraqi-style chargrilled chicken to families in Vellore Village, Maple, Woodbridge, and Concord. Pickup and delivery through Uber Eats and other third-party apps are expected to be available following the opening, subject to service availability. KetKoot does not operate its own delivery drivers.

Customers can explore KetKoot's full chargrilled chicken and slider menu online or contact the KetKoot team at (905) 828-8585. Operating hours for the Vaughan location should be confirmed closer to opening day.

About KetKoot

KetKoot is a 100% halal certified, Muslim-owned Iraqi chargrilled chicken restaurant founded by Karar Awady. Its original location operates at 3450 Platinum Drive, Unit 11, within Ridgeway Plaza in Mississauga, with a second location scheduled to open on 1st week of December 2026, at 3175 Rutherford Road, Unit 49, within Vaughan Mills Plaza in Vaughan, Ontario.

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KetKoot Expands to Vaughan With New Middle Eastern Chargrilled Chicken Restaurant on Rutherford Road News Provided By Top Near Me November 25, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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