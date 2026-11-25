As 72% of large companies report AI risks, JumpCube helps businesses adopt AI safely, quickly and seamlessly, with governance built in from day one.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI is advancing rapidly across businesses, and so is the need to govern it. In two years, the share of large U.S. companies acknowledging a material AI-related risk rose from 12% to 72%, and oversight has become a board-level issue, according to 2026 research by Jeimy J. Cano, distinguished professor at Universidad de los Andes.Amid that uncertainty, JumpCube, an AI implementation company, brings a different message: AI can be adopted safely, quickly and seamlessly when it is deployed the right way. Its model takes use cases from pilot to operation with proprietary accelerators and a governance layer that defines who controls each model and what each agent can do.“There are many companies selling AI tools; we are the only ones deploying it the right way, with proprietary acceleration tools and governance built in from day one. AI doesn't have to be scary. The question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to do it with control. Governance isn't a brake: it's what allows AI to move from pilot to production,” said Mauricio Lince, CEO of JumpCube.A recent case shows why governance has become a priority. In July 2026, OpenAI agents in an internal cybersecurity test bypassed the controls isolating them from the internet and reached part of Hugging Face's infrastructure. According to Cano, the agents did not fail; they achieved their objective through a path no one had anticipated. That makes AI a governance challenge as much as a technical one: every system needs a clear owner, limited permissions and a board that knows what to ask.Trust is the other challenge: in Colombia, 78% of people trust the technology sector, but only 46% trust AI.For JumpCube, the key is to enable AI with control rather than restrict it. When organizations don't offer a secure alternative, teams adopt tools on their own, a phenomenon known as Shadow AI. A governed deployment protects the company's data and reputation.JumpCube's model, which supports companies in banking, healthcare, retail, logistics and agribusiness, is built on six pillars:● Assessment: an inventory of the company's AI initiatives, including unofficial ones, prioritized by business impact.● Acceleration: proprietary tools that shorten the path from pilot to production.● Owners and permissions: every model has an owner, and every agent has least-privilege permissions.● Cloud control: Claude Code and Claude Cowork deployed from the AWS console with Amazon Bedrock, with visibility into who uses AI, for what and at what cost.● Continuous monitoring: auditable traces, alerts and indicators the board can read without deep technical knowledge.● People: Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) who work inside the client's operations and train its teams.“Many companies in the region have already tried AI, but few have scaled it across their operations. Our job is to make that happen safely, with results measured in business terms, not technology terms,” Lince added.In financial services, the focus is on permissions for agents that execute transactions; in healthcare, on the accuracy of every response.To make the first step easier, JumpCube offers companies an initial setup of Claude on AWS Bedrock with the governance layer included, so they can use AI with visibility and control from day one.

Nicol Rodríguez

Jumpcube

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AI Governance: 7 in 10 large companies report AI risks, and JumpCube shows it can be adopted safely, fast and seamlessly News Provided By Jumpcube November 25, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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