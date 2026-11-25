Friends at a holiday gathering follow a murder mystery on the shared screen while checking private clues on their own phones.

Mystery Enterprises® is the creator and operator of the proprietary Automated Murder Mystery Game® format.

Four interactive murder mystery games bring shared storytelling, private clues, and automated gameplay to holiday gatherings.

- Eric Lee, Founder and President, Mystery Enterprises®EL SOBRANTE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday gatherings offer an opportunity to bring friends, family, and colleagues together, but choosing an activity that gets everyone involved can be a challenge. Mystery Enterprisesoffers four digital murder mystery games designed to turn a group gathering into an interactive investigation, with software managing the gameplay so the organizer can participate alongside everyone else.The company's proprietary Automated Murder Mystery Gameformat combines professional video narration and story content on a shared main screen with private character information and clues delivered to individual players' devices. Software manages story progression, clue delivery, pacing, and voting, bringing the group together to investigate suspects, discuss evidence, and work toward the final reveal.“Holiday gatherings should give everyone a chance to take part, including the person who organized the event,” said Eric Lee, Founder and President of Mystery Enterprises.“Our format takes the work of running a traditional murder mystery game off the organizer's shoulders, making it possible for the whole group to focus on the investigation.”Four Digital Murder Mysteries to Choose FromMystery Enterprises offers four murder mystery games for holiday parties, dinners with friends, family gatherings, and other group occasions:Hollywood HomicideA Killer TechnologyMurder in the CourtFrom Headlines to HeadstonesAvailable editions accommodate different group sizes, depending on the game. The digital experience requires no printed game materials or app downloads. Players access their individual information on personal devices while the shared screen presents the story.An Interactive Activity Everyone Can EnjoyUnlike traditional murder mystery games that require someone to manage the story and gameplay, the Automated Murder Mystery Game format uses software to handle those functions. Guests can concentrate on their characters, clues, and investigation while the organizer takes part as a player.For hosts planning a holiday gathering, the four games offer an interactive alternative to conventional party activities and a shared experience built around teamwork, discussion, and solving a mystery.Explore the four games and choose an automated mystery for your next gathering at .About Mystery EnterprisesMystery Enterprises, LLC is a California-based interactive entertainment company and the creator and operator of the proprietary Automated Murder Mystery Gameformat. Its digital experiences combine shared-screen storytelling, private player information, and software-driven gameplay to deliver host-free murder mystery entertainment.Learn more at .Trademark Notice: Mystery Enterprisesand Automated Murder Mystery Gameare registered trademarks of Mystery Enterprises, LLC.

Eric Lee

Mystery Enterprises®

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Mystery Enterprises Offers Four Digital Murder Mystery Games for Holiday Gatherings News Provided By Mystery Enterprises November 25, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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