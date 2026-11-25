DXRACER X STALKER2

Inspired by desolation and mystery of the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone, DXRACER x S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 chair brings survival aesthetic into the real world.

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DXRACER, a global leader in premium gaming chair, today announced its official limited-edition co-branded gaming chair with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The new DXRACER x S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Gaming Chair captures the raw, atmospheric essence of the Zone, translating the game's signature survival aesthetic into a high-performance seating experience.

Inspired by the desolate landscapes and mysterious atmosphere of the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone, every detail of the chair has been carefully designed to reflect the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. From the distinctive visual styling to the ergonomic engineering, the limited-edition model immerses players in the spirit of the Zone even when they're offline.

Key Features of the DXRACER x S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Gaming Chair include:

55D High-Resilience Foam – Provides long-lasting support and comfort during extended gaming sessions

3D Curved Support System – Delivers adaptive lumbar and back support tailored to the user's posture

3D Multi-Functional Armrests – Offer extensive adjustability for optimal arm positioning

90°–135° Reclining Backrest – Allows users to switch seamlessly between focused play and relaxed recovery

“This collaboration is a perfect fusion of two worlds that thrive on intensity, immersion, and resilience,” said a DXRACER spokesperson.“Fans of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 can now bring a piece of the Zone into their own setup with a chair that not only looks the part but delivers the performance serious players demand.”

The DXRACER x S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Gaming Chair is available now as a limited-edition release through the official DXRACER website and select retailers.

US - Available Now: [pages/ip-collaborations/stalker ]

Ukraine - Pre-Order Now: [ ]

About DXRACER

DXRACER is a gaming chair pioneer, known for combining motorsport-inspired design with advanced ergonomic engineering. Trusted by professional esports athletes and gamers worldwide, DXRACER continues to push the boundaries of comfort and performance.

About S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the highly anticipated open-world FPS from GSC Game World, set in the radioactive wasteland of the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone. The game continues the legacy of the acclaimed series with immersive storytelling, atmospheric exploration, and intense survival gameplay.

Evan He

DXRacer USA LLC

+1 810-626-7061

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DXRACER Unveils Official Limited-Edition Gaming Chair Collaboration with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 News Provided By DXRacer USA LLC November 25, 2026, 05:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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