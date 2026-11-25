Sugar Plum Parlour at The Albion Manor bar entrance

Sugar Plum Parlour at The Albion Manor

Sugar Plum Parlour at The Albion Manor in Chicago logo

“Sugar Plum Parlour” returns to The Parlour at The Albion Manor for its third year starting Friday, November 27, 2026, daily through Saturday, January 2, 2027.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cheerful and joyous holiday pop-up“Sugar Plum Parlour” is returning to The Parlour at The Albion Manor (stairs required) for its third year starting Friday, November 27, 2026, open every day at 5:00pm, through Saturday, January 2, 2027. The halls will be decked, and merriment will ensue with yuletide cheer, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, in everyone's cups. Still, this cocktail-focused experience is for adults 21 and over only, please.

The Parlour at The Albion Manor will be fully decorated, and the craft cocktails will be served in colorful custom cups full of festive colors and seasonal flavors just for the Sugar Plum Parlour. Drinks such as: You Can't Catch Me, I'm the Gingerbread Man (Maker's Mark bourbon, Mr Black coffee liqueur, gingerbread syrup, cold brew, molasses bitters), Holly Jolly (gin, limoncello, cranberry shrub, orange bitters, prosecco), A Cherry Pie Christmas (brown butter-washed Mt Gay Eclipse rum, Kraken Gold spiced rum, Heering Cherry liqueur, lemon, cherry pie syrup), Mulled Cider Margarita (reposado tequila, housemade mulled cider, lime, agave), Guinness Flip (Averna amaro, Guinness syrup, Mr Black coffee liqueur, egg, hazelnut), Rosy Cheeks (Reyka vodka, lychee, rose, lemon), Fireside Old Fashioned (cacao nib infused Old Forrester, Guinness syrup, chocolate walnut bitters, orange, cherry) a Mulled Hot Cider, a Hot Cocoa, and non-alcoholic versions, too.

Sugar Plum Parlour will host special thematic events, including a visit from Santa himself on Friday, December 1, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and a Holiday Burlesque show on Thursday, December 17, which will sell out, so reserve seats quickly. For more information, visit and follow along on Instagram at @thealbionmanor.

Images for media use from The Parlour at The Albion Manor:



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About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614. Visit TheAlbionManor or be social on Facebook and Instagram for menu updates, hours, and events.

Julia Shell

Julia Shell Public Relations

+1 312-203-3130

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HOLIDAY POP-UP BAR 'SUGAR PLUM PARLOUR' RETURNS TO THE PARLOUR AT THE ALBION MANOR IN CHICAGO News Provided By Julia Shell Public Relations November 25, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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