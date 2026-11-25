MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Credit card spending in India rose sharply in October as festive season purchases gathered pace ahead of Diwali as total transaction value climbed close to 20 per cent month-on-month to Rs 2.45 lakh crore, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The spending increase came after credit card transactions amounted to Rs 2.04 lakh crore in September and were also 14.4 per cent higher than the corresponding month last year that highlighted continued strength in consumer spending.

Banks collectively added 14 lakh new credit cards in October, taking the industry's outstanding card base to 12.67 crore, compared with 12.53 crore in September.

Digital channels continued to dominate spending patterns.

Transactions through online and e-commerce platforms reached Rs 1.54 lakh crore, accounting for nearly 63 per cent of total credit card spending, while point-of-sale (PoS) transactions stood at Rs 90,562 crore.

The country's largest card issuer, HDFC Bank, retained its lead in terms of spending volume with card transactions worth Rs 70,115 crore during the month which reflects a 7.6 per cent sequential increase.

However, among major issuers, SBI Card and ICICI Bank also posted stronger growth.

SBI Card recorded spending of Rs 45,797 crore, up 31 per cent from September, while ICICI Bank saw transaction value rise 37 per cent to Rs 42,295 crore.

Axis Bank reported credit card spending of Rs 30,211 crore, registering a 30.5 per cent month-on-month increase.

In addition, the number of credit card transactions rose 32 per cent year-on-year to 68.3 crore, outpacing growth in transaction value.

However, average transaction size declined to around Rs 3,585 from Rs 4,133 a year earlier.

The trend of growing usage of credit cards for smaller-ticket purchases, including transactions routed through RuPay credit cards linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which has expanded the use of credit cards in everyday payments.