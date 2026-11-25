Dubai-based social enterprise, supported by DMCC since 2019, recognises partners helping young African talent access international career opportunities. 2026 achievements include 41 participants travelling internationally, training and coaching reaching more than 2000 participants, and new hospitality and digital skills initiatives. Evolvin' Global outlines ambitions to reach 500,000 students over the next five years through a more digitally enabled model.

Evolvin' Global, a social enterprise dedicated to connecting African talent with opportunity, celebrated a year of progress in skills development and international career opportunities at its Annual Appreciation Evening, held on 23of November in Dubai. The event recognised the achievements of its participants and the industry partners whose continued support has helped young African talent pursue meaningful careers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the theme 'The Year of Resilience', the evening brought together governments, business leaders, hospitality partners, educators, programme participants and alumni to celebrate the successes made possible through collaboration and collective commitment.

Among the year's achievements, 41 Evolvin' Global participants travelled to pursue international career opportunities, while 60 online training and coaching sessions reached more than 2000 participants across Africa and the Middle East. The organisation also expanded its men's programme, which has enrolled 34 participants since its launch, with 19 having travelled internationally.

, said:“Every participant who advances in their journey with Evolvin' Global represents much more than an individual success. It means greater financial independence, new possibilities for their families and the opportunity to inspire others in their communities. From the participants who have taken their first steps into international careers to those pursuing further education and developing new skills, their progress reflects what becomes possible when talent is met with opportunity. We are incredibly grateful to the partners who have helped turn these ambitions into reality, and to DMCC for believing in our vision from the beginning.”

, commented:“Our longstanding partnership with Evolvin' Global is a great example of how Dubai's business community meaningfully contributes to social and economic progress beyond the UAE. Since welcoming Evolvin' as our first CSR licence holder in 2019, we have seen it develop from a small initiative into a growing platform connecting young African talent with professional opportunities. This year alone, Evolvin' has reached more than 2,000 participants across Africa and the Middle East, creating new and tangible pathways for skills development and employment. We are proud to celebrate the people and partnerships behind this progress and look forward to supporting Evolvin's continued growth.”

Beyond its collaboration with DMCC, Evolvin' Global expanded its training and development offering in 2026 through a growing network of industry partners. A new partnership with IHG Academy provided access to hundreds of hours of online training, while Oracle AI training enrolled more than 300 young Africans in digital skills development. Additional initiatives included financial literacy training supported by GSB and public speaking and communication programmes delivered with PwC Academy Middle East. The organisation also launched Evolvin' Voices, a video storytelling initiative giving participants a platform to share their professional journeys and inspire other young people.

The Annual Appreciation Evening honoured participants and partners whose achievements reflected the impact of education, mentorship and continued professional support.

Among those recognised was, a Reservations Agent at DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah Beach, who became the first Evolvin' Global participant to receive a scholarship to further her studies in Revenue Management. The scholarship was awarded by, Founder & CEO of Black Coral Consulting, while, HR Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Jumeirah Beach, was recognised for supporting Mary's continued education.

, a housekeeping attendant in Abu Dhabi, received the Growth Through Inspiration Award. Having joined Evolvin' after being inspired by his wife, who enrolled two years earlier, his journey illustrates how professional development opportunities can encourage others within families and communities to pursue their ambitions.

The evening also recognisedfor her support of two Evolvin' participants who faced uncertainty over their employment opportunities this year. Her intervention helped both participants retain their opportunities, highlighting the importance of sustained support from individuals and industry partners.

Looking ahead, Evolvin' Global is working towards a more digitally enabled model to expand access to its training and professional development programmes. The organisation aims to digitalise 40% of its processes as part of its longer-term ambition to

Building on its growing network of hospitality groups, corporate partners and education providers, Evolvin' Global will continue strengthening the connections between skills development and professional opportunities, supporting more young Africans in building meaningful, long-term careers.