The TVS iQube electric scooter gives you five battery options, priced between ₹1,20,124 and ₹1,75,384 ex-showroom. You get a solid range starting from 114 km up to a maximum of 212 km on a single charge.

The TVS iQube electric scooter starts at Rs 1.20 lakh and delivers a maximum range of 212 km on a single charge. TVS offers the iQube in a total of 5 battery configurations. The base 2.3kWh model gives you a certified IDC range of 114 km, while the top-end ST model packs a 5.3kWh battery for a 212 km range. You also get intermediate variants offering 123 km, 145 km, and 175 km ranges. Keep in mind, these are certified figures. Your actual driving range will change depending on traffic, speed, and road conditions.

The family-friendly TVS iQube electric scooter generates a massive 140Nm peak torque. A hub-mounted BLDC motor pushes out 4.4kW of maximum power. The scooter hits top speeds ranging from 68 kmph to 82 kmph, depending on the variant you choose. It also zooms from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 to 4.7 seconds. TVS has equipped it with 12-inch alloy wheels, front telescopic suspension, and regenerative braking.

The base 2.3kWh TVS iQube scooter takes just 2 hours and 25 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. The 3.1kWh model takes 3 hours 30 minutes, and the 3.5kWh version needs 3 hours 45 minutes. The iQube S model charges in 3 hours 15 minutes, while the top-end ST model requires exactly 4 hours. Remember, these times apply only for a 10% to 80% charging cycle, not a full 0 to 100% top-up.

The scooter sends instant alerts if someone tries to steal or damage it. TVS iQube offers connected features like anti-theft alerts, geo-fencing, and crash or fall warnings, depending on the variant. Select models even come with Alexa connectivity and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. A handy 'Q-Park Assist' helps you move the scooter forward and backward easily while parking. You also get 30 to 32 liters of under-seat storage and a USB charging port.

The electric scooter starts at Rs 1.20 lakh, but the high-range top variant costs significantly more. According to Jagran, the TVS iQube ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 1,20,124 to Rs 1,75,384 across variants. The top-end ST model features a large 17.78 cm touchscreen TFT display, while base models use smaller LCD or TFT screens. You should pick the right variant based on your daily range, charging time, and smart feature requirements rather than just looking at the base price.