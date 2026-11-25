Buying the best TV gets easier when you know what to look for. Before picking a model, think about where you plan to put it, what you usually watch and how much you want to spend. These details will help you choose the right option without paying extra for features you might not use.

Key Features to Consider When Buying a TV

Choose the Right Screen Size

A screen should feel comfortable to watch from your usual seating position. A very small TV may make details hard to see, while an oversized screen can feel overwhelming at close range.



Measure your viewing distance: Measure the gap between your seating area and the spot where the TV will go. This gives you a better idea of which screen size will feel comfortable.

Consider the room: A 32-inch or 43-inch model may suit a bedroom or compact room, while a 50-inch or 55-inch screen can work well in a larger living area. Check the placement: Make sure the TV fits your cabinet or wall and that its centre is near eye level when seated.

Check the Screen Resolution

Resolution describes how many pixels make up the image. More pixels can show finer detail.



HD: Often suitable for smaller screens and basic television viewing.

Full HD: Offers sharper detail than HD and can be a sensible option for smaller TVs. 4K Ultra HD: Provides four times as many pixels as Full HD, making it a useful choice for larger screens and compatible films, shows and games.

Also check picture processing, as it helps lower-resolution programmes look clearer on a higher-resolution screen.

Compare Display Technology

The panel type affects brightness, colours, contrast and how dark scenes appear. Compare technologies based on the room where you will watch.



LED: A practical, usually affordable option for everyday viewing.

QLED: Uses quantum dots to produce bright images and rich colours, which can help in well-lit rooms.

Mini LED: Uses many small backlights to improve brightness control and contrast compared with standard LED models. OLED: Each pixel produces its own light, allowing deep blacks and strong contrast. An OLED TV can be a great option for films and gaming, especially in a darker room, though it often costs more.

Think about daylight and reflections, too. A bright room may need a screen with strong brightness, while a room used mostly at night may benefit more from deep blacks and contrast.

Understand Refresh Rate

Have you noticed how some of the best TVs handle fast-moving scenes better than others? Refresh rate is one factor that may affect this. It is measured in hertz (Hz) and indicates how many times the screen refreshes each second.

A 60Hz TV is generally fine for watching regular programmes and movies. If you play games on a PS5 or another compatible console, a 120Hz model can make supported games feel smoother. Just check the actual panel specifications before buying.

Read On About Sound Quality

Clear dialogue is important when watching films, news or everyday shows.

Before buying, check for the description of the available speakers and HDMI ARC or eARC support for connecting a compatible soundbar.

The built-in speakers may be enough for a small bedroom. In a larger room, you might want something more powerful. A separate soundbar is a common option, so, check whether the TV has HDMI ARC or eARC, which lets compatible devices send audio through an HDMI cable.

Check Ports and Connectivity

Check which devices you need to connect before buying.



HDMI: Connects devices such as gaming consoles, streaming boxes and set-top boxes. Check the number of ports and their supported features.

USB: Useful for playing compatible media or powering certain accessories.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: Wi-Fi supports streaming, while Bluetooth may connect wireless headphones, speakers or controllers. HDMI ARC/eARC: Sends audio to a compatible soundbar through an HDMI cable.

For gaming, check for features such as low input lag, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and HDMI 2.1 if your console or other device can use them.

Review Smart TV Features

A smart TV runs internet-based apps for streaming and other services.

Check whether the TV supports the services you actually use, such as YouTube and your preferred streaming platforms. Look for simple menus, useful search and regular software updates. Voice control can be convenient, but it should not be the main reason to choose a model.

Storage and speed can matter as well. An interface that responds slowly can become frustrating when opening apps or searching for a programme. If you already own a streaming device, confirm whether the TV's built-in system offers anything you will genuinely use.

Set a Realistic Budget

Include any extra costs, such as a wall mount, installation, a soundbar or additional cables.

It helps to compare two or three models in the same price range instead of judging a television by discounts alone. Check the return policy and installation terms before ordering, and read the product specifications carefully for the exact model you like to compare offers.

Avoid paying extra for gaming functions or premium display technology if you will not use them. Compare the final price across trusted retailers, check the warranty and read recent customer feedback about the exact model.

Conclusion

There's no need to buy the most expensive TV just because it has more features. Start with the things you will use regularly, whether that's watching films, following sports or playing games.

Compare a few models, check their specifications and make sure the price works for you. An OLED TV is worth a look if deep blacks and contrast are important to you, while LED and QLED models offer alternatives at different price points. Check the warranty before placing your order to avoid unwanted repair expenses.