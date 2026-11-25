A Japanese Instagrammer named Miyu has shared her experience of travelling on an overnight train in India, and her post has attracted considerable attention on social media. About 40,000 people have viewed and commented on her 14-hour ride in an air-conditioned 3-tier (3AC) bus from Udaipur to Agra.

Miyu called the trip a "bucket-list experience" and shared a preview of it on Instagram. She said that the experience had left her wide awake and that she had never woken up exactly like this before. She seemed happy with the trip despite the strange wake-up experience. She said the 3AC bus was secure and pleasant, but she had one big complaint: the train was really chilly.

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Users responded to the video in a variety of ways, describing their personal experiences traveling by rail in India and recommending locations Miyu should see while there.

How Did Social Media React?

One user jokingly commented on the challenges of finding a place to stand on a crowded Indian train, saying, "I wonder if it was really fun. When I stand in a place like this, I feel there is no empty seat. I also wonder whether an auto or a relative's bike will be waiting for me when I get off the train."

Another user welcomed Miyu to India and recommended that she visit the palaces and historical sites of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The user also suggested traveling to Maharashtra's highlands and ancient forts.

Some users did, however, also provide safety tips. By standing close to the train entrance, someone cautioned Miyu not to enjoy the ride since it was risky.

Indian Railways provides travelers with a variety of lodging options while connecting towns around the nation with a vast network of trains. The 3AC category is a well-liked choice for overnight travel and offers air-conditioned lodging with sleeping beds.

While Miyu's post provides an insight into the experience of traveling around India by train, the comments showcase the many perspectives and suggestions of those acquainted with the nation's railroad system.