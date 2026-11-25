North Yorkshire Creative Tech And Visual Effects Firms To Work With Universities In York And Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The University of York and the University of York Mumbai have partnered with UK-based creative firms Peel X and Viridian FX to provide students with practical industry experience and international exposure across the creative economy.
Formalised through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the recent York and North Yorkshire trade mission to India, the collaborations will offer students in York and Mumbai opportunities to work on live industry briefs, participate in internships and mentoring programmes, and engage with industry professionals through guest lectures and workshops.
Through its partnership with Peel X, a creative technology firm specialising in augmented reality and digital storytelling, students will gain exposure to immersive technology, interactive storytelling and creative entrepreneurship. The collaboration will also enable students across York and Mumbai to work together on live projects.
The partnership with Viridian FX, a leading visual effects company, will connect students with its Viridian Academy and the professional world of visual effects and screen production. Opportunities will include live projects, internships, guest lectures and research and knowledge exchange. Students pursuing the Business of the Creative Industries programme at the University of York Mumbai will also have opportunities for international work experience.
Heather Niven, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for India and Middle East at the University of York, said,“Partnerships with innovative creative businesses such as Peel X and Viridian FX are central to how we prepare students for careers in the creative economy. Bringing live industry briefs and practical experience into the learning environment helps students develop relevant skills while building connections with the industry.”
David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said,“These partnerships demonstrate how businesses in York and North Yorkshire can build meaningful international relationships, share expertise and create new opportunities for the next generation of creative talent. They also open up exciting possibilities for collaboration between businesses in our region and India.”
Jess Wright, Managing Director at Peel X, said,“Our partnership is an opportunity to share our real-world experience with the next generation of creative talent. Working with students on live project briefs will allow us to explore new ideas and approaches to storytelling while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange between Yorkshire and Mumbai.”
Kit Monkman, Founder of Viridian FX, said,“Our partnership with the University of York and the University of York Mumbai places York at the heart of the exchange between the UK and India's creative industries. Through the Viridian Academy, we aim to create opportunities for young people to gain international exposure, develop their skills and contribute to a globally connected creative industry.”
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost at the University of York Mumbai, said,“These partnerships give our students direct access to the expertise and working practices of leading UK creative businesses. Through live projects and exposure to global production environments, students will gain valuable industry insights and the experience and confidence to pursue opportunities in the global creative economy.”
The collaborations further strengthen the University of York's engagement with India, creating opportunities for industry partnerships and knowledge exchange between the UK and India's growing creative sectors.
Formalised through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the recent York and North Yorkshire trade mission to India, the collaborations will offer students in York and Mumbai opportunities to work on live industry briefs, participate in internships and mentoring programmes, and engage with industry professionals through guest lectures and workshops.
Through its partnership with Peel X, a creative technology firm specialising in augmented reality and digital storytelling, students will gain exposure to immersive technology, interactive storytelling and creative entrepreneurship. The collaboration will also enable students across York and Mumbai to work together on live projects.
The partnership with Viridian FX, a leading visual effects company, will connect students with its Viridian Academy and the professional world of visual effects and screen production. Opportunities will include live projects, internships, guest lectures and research and knowledge exchange. Students pursuing the Business of the Creative Industries programme at the University of York Mumbai will also have opportunities for international work experience.
Heather Niven, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for India and Middle East at the University of York, said,“Partnerships with innovative creative businesses such as Peel X and Viridian FX are central to how we prepare students for careers in the creative economy. Bringing live industry briefs and practical experience into the learning environment helps students develop relevant skills while building connections with the industry.”
David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said,“These partnerships demonstrate how businesses in York and North Yorkshire can build meaningful international relationships, share expertise and create new opportunities for the next generation of creative talent. They also open up exciting possibilities for collaboration between businesses in our region and India.”
Jess Wright, Managing Director at Peel X, said,“Our partnership is an opportunity to share our real-world experience with the next generation of creative talent. Working with students on live project briefs will allow us to explore new ideas and approaches to storytelling while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange between Yorkshire and Mumbai.”
Kit Monkman, Founder of Viridian FX, said,“Our partnership with the University of York and the University of York Mumbai places York at the heart of the exchange between the UK and India's creative industries. Through the Viridian Academy, we aim to create opportunities for young people to gain international exposure, develop their skills and contribute to a globally connected creative industry.”
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost at the University of York Mumbai, said,“These partnerships give our students direct access to the expertise and working practices of leading UK creative businesses. Through live projects and exposure to global production environments, students will gain valuable industry insights and the experience and confidence to pursue opportunities in the global creative economy.”
The collaborations further strengthen the University of York's engagement with India, creating opportunities for industry partnerships and knowledge exchange between the UK and India's growing creative sectors.
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