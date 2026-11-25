The two-day event was held on November 12 and 13 under the theme "The Changing People Agenda in an AI World." Participants said technology will continue to reshape aviation, but people will remain central to its future.

Discussions covered the impact of artificial intelligence on work, with delegates stressing the need to embrace new technology while protecting the human qualities that matter in the industry.

Participants also examined emerging skills, ways to close capability gaps, and the need for sustainable talent pipelines. They called for moving beyond traditional talent models toward greater internal mobility and resilience.

Leadership, culture, and inclusion were also on the agenda. Speakers highlighted the importance of building trust during transformation and ensuring the benefits of change are shared across the workforce.

IATA said technology alone will not determine the future of aviation, but the industry's ability to prepare, develop, and inspire its people will.

The association added that no organization can address these challenges alone, and collaboration and the sharing of best practices will be essential to building a strong, resilient, and inclusive workforce.