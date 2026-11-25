MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (NNN) -- Oman sees great potential to further expand its bilateral cooperation with Malaysia, particularly in trade, investment, education, energy and tourism, said its Ambassador to Malaysia, Hatem Hilal Ali Al Ya'qoubi.

He said the longstanding friendship between the two countries was built on mutual respect, shared cultural values and common Islamic heritage.

“As Oman and Malaysia look ahead, we can support more business opportunities, strengthen cooperation, and bring our people closer together. This will help both nations grow and prosper,” he said in his remarks at a reception marking the Gulf country's National Day at the JW Marriott Hotel here on Monday evening.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud represented the Malaysian government as the guest of honour at the reception.

Hatem reaffirmed Oman's commitment to promoting peace and stability through dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law.

“We believe it is important to reduce tensions in our region, protect the security of states and the safety of civilians, and keep navigation routes open,” he said.

On Palestine, he reiterated Oman's call for an end to the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the two-state solution.

Meanwhile, Hatem also highlighted the country's economic progress under Oman Vision 2040, including improvements in its sovereign credit rating and foreign investment.

He said Oman's foreign direct investment stock had risen to 30.9 billion Omani rials in 2025 from 14.26 billion rials in 2020.

“These achievements reflect a strong and growing economy, improved laws and policies, and Oman's commitment to sustainable progress,” he said.

Oman's National Day commemorates the establishment of the Al Busaidi State on Nov 20, 1744, by Imam Sayyid Ahmed Said Al Busaidi, who united the country under one banner.

The reception was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Malaysian government officials, representatives from the private sector and other distinguished guests.

--NNN