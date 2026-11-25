MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has agreed to acquire US biopharmaceutical company Insmed for approximately $41 billion in cash, expanding its respiratory medicine portfolio and strengthening its position in rare and chronic diseases.

Under the agreement announced on Tuesday, Sanofi will pay $175 for each outstanding Insmed share. The transaction represents an equity value of approximately €37.6 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Background

Sanofi has been working to strengthen its pharmaceutical pipeline and reduce its reliance on established products as several major medicines approach patent expiry. Its acquisition strategy has increasingly focused on specialised treatments with long term commercial potential.

Insmed develops medicines for serious respiratory conditions and has established a commercial presence in treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options. Its portfolio includes Brinsupri and Arikayce, alongside investigational medicines targeting additional respiratory diseases.

Key Developments

The acquisition will give Sanofi access to Insmed's two commercialised medicines and its clinical development pipeline.

Brinsupri, also known as brensocatib, is an oral treatment approved for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in several markets. Sanofi said the medicine generated approximately $1.09 billion in revenue through September 30, 2026, following its US launch in August 2025.

Insmed's second commercial product, Arikayce, is an inhaled antibacterial treatment used for certain patients with treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease. It generated $433.8 million in revenue during 2025.

The deal also includes TPIP, an investigational inhaled therapy being developed for pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung diseases. Its clinical programme includes several Phase 3 studies, although its safety and effectiveness have not yet been established for any indication.

Sanofi expects the transaction to become accretive to business earnings per share by the end of 2028. The company plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of debt and existing cash resources.

Industry Implications

The transaction represents a major investment in respiratory medicine at a time when pharmaceutical companies are competing to strengthen their product pipelines ahead of future patent expirations.

For Sanofi, the acquisition offers established commercial products and additional clinical development opportunities. For Insmed, the agreement provides shareholders with a substantial cash exit while placing its medicines within a larger international commercial network.

The size of the transaction also reflects continued consolidation across the biopharmaceutical sector, where companies are seeking specialised medicines with significant long term market potential.

What's Next

Investors will monitor the regulatory review, Insmed shareholder approval and the companies' progress towards the expected 2027 closing. Sanofi's ability to integrate the acquired portfolio and maintain the growth of its commercial medicines will be central to the transaction's long term financial performance.