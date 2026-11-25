GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has appointed Yasser Elmansy as its new Chief Growth Officer. He oversees the exchange's global growth strategy, focusing on international expansion, strategic partnerships, and business development.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how strong partnerships and a deep understanding of local markets can drive long-term growth," said Yasser. "I'm looking forward to bringing that experience to Toobit, strengthening our relationships with partners, and connecting with traders around the world."

Yasser brings over a decade of experience in marketing and entrepreneurship, with expertise in brand development, digital marketing, and customer acquisition. He founded a marketing agency in 2013 before entering the cryptocurrency industry in 2020.

Before joining Toobit, he held business development and partnership roles at OKX and Pionex. At OKX, he focused on international market expansion and customer acquisition. He later served as Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Pionex, leading global business development initiatives and building relationships with industry stakeholders.

In January 2026, Yasser joined Toobit as Head of Global Business Development, where he worked on expanding the exchange's international presence and developing strategic partnerships.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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