MENAFN - Live Mint) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' former wife, MacKenzie Scott, a widely known philanthropist, has donated $12.5 million to two Georgia-based nonprofits working to expand access to higher education.

Here's what we know about MacKenzie Scott's donations

According to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the two organisations that received the grants are Achieve Atlanta, which received $8 million to help students in the Atlanta area access and afford post-secondary education, and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation, which received $4.5 million to support women pursuing higher education later in life. The donation to Achieve Atlanta marks Scott's second contribution of the same amount to the organisation, while the grant to the Jeannette Rankin Foundation is the largest single donation in its history.

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Commenting on the donation, Achieve Atlanta's President and Executive Director Cheryl Watson-Harris said, "This moment belongs to our Scholars," adding, "Their determination, resilience, and aspirations are the reasons Achieve Atlanta exists. This gift affirms what we have always known: talent is equally distributed, even when opportunity is not.”

Scott is known for making large, often unsolicited donations to nonprofit organisations and allowing them flexibility in deciding how to use the funds. Her contributions are generally unrestricted, enabling recipients to direct the money towards their most pressing needs and long-term priorities. The latest grants follow the same approach and are part of her philanthropic initiative, Yield Giving.

Achieve Atlanta receives second $8 million donation from Scott

Scott's latest grant marks her second $8 million donation to Achieve Atlanta, following an earlier contribution in 2022. The organisation partners with local school districts and colleges to help students meet higher education costs, continue their studies and graduate.

Achieve Atlanta currently supports more than 8,700 students, known as Scholars, across Atlanta Public Schools and six high schools in Fulton County. Its programmes include helping students select colleges, complete applications, access academic guidance and social and emotional support, and find their first jobs.

Since 2015, the organisation has distributed more than $75 million in scholarships. Achieve Atlanta said Scott's latest contribution would help it expand its work and create more opportunities for students pursuing higher education.

Jeannette Rankin Foundation receives largest-ever single donation

Founded in 1976, the Athens-based organisation helps women facing financial barriers to higher education. Its programmes provide grants and assistance to women pursuing vocational and technical qualifications, associate degrees and their first bachelor's degrees.

The foundation currently supports more than 400 women scholars annually, up from 86 a few years ago. Its financial assistance is aimed at helping women who might otherwise be unable to continue their education because of economic constraints.

Chief Executive Karen Sterk said the grant would enable the organisation to reach more women, noting that its programmes could potentially benefit more than one million women across the United States.

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The foundation said Scott's team had identified it through independent research and offered the grant without a prior request. It added that the funding would play a significant role in shaping its work over the next five decades.

What is MacKenzie Scott's Yield Giving initiative?

Yield Giving supports nonprofit organisations working across different sectors in the US. Unlike traditional funding programmes, which often involve formal applications and restrictions on how grants can be spent, Scott typically selects organisations through independent research and offers them unrestricted financial support.

The latest contributions follow the same approach, giving both nonprofits the freedom to allocate the funds according to their priorities and objectives.

MacKenzie Scott's philanthropic journey after divorce from Jeff Bezos

Scott, who was married to Bezos for 25 years, is an American novelist and philanthropist. After the couple announced their divorce in 2019, she received a 4% stake in Amazon, worth roughly $36 billion at the time. Following the divorce, she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth to charitable causes and signed the Giving Pledge in 2019.

Since then, Scott has donated billions of dollars to thousands of nonprofit organisations across the US. Her contributions have supported a wide range of causes, including education, community development and initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for underserved populations.