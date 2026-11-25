MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a Sanskrit verse on social media platform, highlighting the importance of education, penance, knowledge, control over the senses, non-violence and service to one's teacher as the means to attain an ideal life and ultimate salvation.

In his post on X, the Prime Minister shared the Sanskrit verse, meaning:“Practice of education, austerity, knowledge, control over senses, non-violence and service to the Guru, all these are of ultimate benefit to human beings, that is, they are the means to a good life and salvation."

The verse shared by PM Modi is compiled in the 'Maha Subhashita Sangraha', a collection of Sanskrit moral and philosophical verses.

Through this verse, the message emphasises that continuous learning, discipline, acquisition of knowledge, restraint over one's senses, compassion and respect for teachers are essential for an individual's highest well-being.

The teachings reflect the core principles of Indian culture and ethical philosophy, which place emphasis on the holistic development of an individual, character building and the attainment of 'Nihshreyas', or supreme welfare and liberation.

The six virtues highlighted in the verse are considered important for leading a righteous and meaningful life and attaining spiritual excellence.

The underlying message is that true progress in life cannot be achieved merely through material comforts or external possessions. Rather, consistent learning, self-discipline, compassion, non-violence and respect for teachers help strengthen an individual's character and guide them towards ultimate well-being and salvation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had shared another Sanskrit verse on the social media platform X.

Through a Sanskrit verse, he has prayed that his wisdom, faith, and devotion remain forever dedicated at the feet of Mother Ganga.

PM Modi also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali earlier on Tuesday, wishing that the sacred festivals bring reverence, faith and positivity into everyone's lives.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said:“Heartfelt wishes to you all on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. This sacred festival carries the message of selfless service and doing good for others. May this tradition, enriched by holy bathing, acts of charity and merit, and the offering of lamps, bring reverence, faith and positivity into everyone's lives. That is my heartfelt wish.”